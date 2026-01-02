Aviva Aesthetics Partners with Luminate Clinic -- Expanding National Footprint into Oklahoma

"This partnership gives us the resources, infrastructure, and support to expand our impact — while maintaining the boutique feel and clinical freedom that our patients love." Post this

Luminate Clinic has earned over 350 five-star reviews on Google and has been featured in numerous media outlets including Vogue, Shape Magazine, Fox, CBS, Hollywood Weekly, ABC, and more — further reflecting unparalleled patient satisfaction and reaffirming its status among Tulsa's most trusted destination for skin, body, and wellness services.

"With Luminate Clinic joining Aviva, we're not just adding another partner — we're welcoming a team that embodies the spirit of innovation, clinical integrity, and entrepreneurial drive," said Tyler Weinberg, CEO of Aviva Aesthetics. "Dr. Lucie and Micah have built something special in Tulsa. Their holistic, patient-first mindset aligns perfectly with Aviva's vision of empowering medical spa owners to build scalable businesses while preserving operational autonomy."

Dr. Erin Lucie added: "Joining Aviva is an exciting next step in Luminate's journey. We are deeply committed to serving our patients with personalized, results-driven care. This partnership gives us the resources, infrastructure, and support to expand our impact — while maintaining the boutique feel and clinical freedom that our patients love."

About Luminate Clinic

Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Luminate Clinic is a premier medical aesthetics and functional wellness destination. Under Dr. Erin Lucie and Micah Lucie's leadership, the clinic offers a comprehensive suite of services — including skin rejuvenation, laser treatments, body sculpting, hair restoration, vaginal rejuvenation, metabolic makeovers, hormone balance, injectables, and advanced wellness protocols. Luminate's patient-centered philosophy, combined with its tailored treatment plans and holistic wellness offerings, has earned it a reputation as one of the area's most trusted and top-rated practices.

About Aviva Aesthetics

Aviva Aesthetics is a next-generation medical aesthetics platform built to empower med spa owners through a true partnership model that preserves ownership, control, and long-term financial upside. Unlike traditional private equity roll-ups, Aviva's entrepreneur-owned structure enables med spa founders to stay in control, retain full equity in their business, while unlocking economies of scale and back-office support.

By partnering with Aviva, med spa owners can strategically optimize operations, accelerate growth, improve EBITDA, and receive a 2–3x higher business valuation compared to a traditional PE exit. Aviva Aesthetics is redefining success in medical aesthetics and putting the power back in the hands of where it belongs — with medical spa entrepreneurs.

Media Contact

Audrey Neff, Aviva Aesthetics, 1 (872) 242-1854, [email protected], https://avivaaesthetics.com/

SOURCE Aviva Aesthetics