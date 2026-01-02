Aviva Aesthetics Partners with Luminate Clinic -- Expanding National Footprint into Oklahoma

Tulsa's Premier Medical Spa, Luminate Clinic, Joins Aviva's Network of Exceptional Practices
CHICAGO, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aviva Aesthetics, the only entrepreneur-owned medical spa platform, is proud to announce the addition of Luminate Clinic, a leading medical aesthetics and functional wellness practice based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This milestone expands Aviva's nationwide footprint into the heart of the South-Central market and strengthens its mission of partnering with elite, growth-oriented med-spa owners who share a vision for clinical excellence, innovation, and patient-centered care.
Luminate Clinic is owned and led by seasoned medical professionals Dr. Erin Lucie (DNP) and Micah Lucie (FDN-P), who have established the clinic as one of Tulsa's top medical spas. Known for pushing the boundaries in functional medicine and aesthetics, Dr. Lucie and Micah Lucie bring deep expertise, a holistic approach to wellness, and a relentless commitment to delivering exceptional results.
Luminate Clinic has earned over 350 five-star reviews on Google and has been featured in numerous media outlets including Vogue, Shape Magazine, Fox, CBS, Hollywood Weekly, ABC, and more — further reflecting unparalleled patient satisfaction and reaffirming its status among Tulsa's most trusted destination for skin, body, and wellness services.
"With Luminate Clinic joining Aviva, we're not just adding another partner — we're welcoming a team that embodies the spirit of innovation, clinical integrity, and entrepreneurial drive," said Tyler Weinberg, CEO of Aviva Aesthetics. "Dr. Lucie and Micah have built something special in Tulsa. Their holistic, patient-first mindset aligns perfectly with Aviva's vision of empowering medical spa owners to build scalable businesses while preserving operational autonomy."
Dr. Erin Lucie added: "Joining Aviva is an exciting next step in Luminate's journey. We are deeply committed to serving our patients with personalized, results-driven care. This partnership gives us the resources, infrastructure, and support to expand our impact — while maintaining the boutique feel and clinical freedom that our patients love."
About Luminate Clinic
Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Luminate Clinic is a premier medical aesthetics and functional wellness destination. Under Dr. Erin Lucie and Micah Lucie's leadership, the clinic offers a comprehensive suite of services — including skin rejuvenation, laser treatments, body sculpting, hair restoration, vaginal rejuvenation, metabolic makeovers, hormone balance, injectables, and advanced wellness protocols. Luminate's patient-centered philosophy, combined with its tailored treatment plans and holistic wellness offerings, has earned it a reputation as one of the area's most trusted and top-rated practices.
About Aviva Aesthetics
Aviva Aesthetics is a next-generation medical aesthetics platform built to empower med spa owners through a true partnership model that preserves ownership, control, and long-term financial upside. Unlike traditional private equity roll-ups, Aviva's entrepreneur-owned structure enables med spa founders to stay in control, retain full equity in their business, while unlocking economies of scale and back-office support.
By partnering with Aviva, med spa owners can strategically optimize operations, accelerate growth, improve EBITDA, and receive a 2–3x higher business valuation compared to a traditional PE exit. Aviva Aesthetics is redefining success in medical aesthetics and putting the power back in the hands of where it belongs — with medical spa entrepreneurs.
Media Contact
Audrey Neff, Aviva Aesthetics, 1 (872) 242-1854, [email protected], https://avivaaesthetics.com/
