Aviva Aesthetics Partners with Nationally Recognized Injector Jordan White and Urban Medical, Expanding into Arizona and Virginia

"With Aviva, I retain full ownership of Urban Medical while gaining a true growth partner behind me. We're focused on challenging the status quo and building long-term enterprise value alongside other elite practices." Post this

Urban Medical, with locations in Gilbert, AZ and Fishersville, VA, is known for delivering advanced aesthetic treatments within a highly personalized, luxury patient experience. The practice has built a strong reputation for natural, results-driven outcomes and clinical excellence under White's leadership.

Jordan White is widely recognized across the industry on social media as "The Murse Injector" and is considered one of the most influential aesthetic injectors and educators in the country. He is an internationally recognized speaker on modern approaches to aesthetic medicine and serves as a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) for several leading companies in the space.

Jordan is a KOL for Cartessa Aesthetics, where he contributes to advanced protocol development, clinical training, and the evolution of cutting-edge laser technologies and treatment modalities. He is also founding faculty for Evolus, one of the fastest-growing aesthetic companies, where he trains providers nationwide on neuromodulators and hyaluronic acid dermal fillers with a focus on the most current, evidence-based techniques.

In addition, he serves as a trainer for Merz Aesthetics, educating clinicians on their full portfolio of aesthetic products and advanced injection strategies. His work has been featured in numerous industry publications, and he has been recognized as "Top Injector in Arizona" by Phoenix Entrepreneur Magazine and named one of Deluxe Version Magazine's "Top Twenty Men of the Year."

"Jordan is one of the most sought-after injectors and entrepreneurs in aesthetic medicine today, and it's no surprise he was heavily recruited by multiple private equity-backed platforms," said Tyler Weinberg, CEO of Aviva Aesthetics. "What makes this partnership so meaningful is that after evaluating those opportunities, Jordan recognized that Aviva's model offered something fundamentally different — the ability to retain full ownership while building significantly greater long-term value. We're seeing a clear shift where top-tier practice owners are choosing partnership over acquisition, and Jordan's decision is a powerful reflection of that trend."

Unlike traditional private equity-backed platforms that acquire majority ownership of medical spas, Aviva's Entrepreneur Equity™ model allows practice owners to retain full ownership of their businesses while gaining the operational resources and strategic support needed to scale.

For White, the model represented a fundamentally different approach after exploring traditional private equity options. "Like many successful practice owners, I explored the traditional PE route," said Jordan White, Founder of Urban Medical. "But the more I learned about how those deals typically work, the more I realized it wasn't the right fit for my business or the future I want to build. With Aviva, I retain full ownership of Urban Medical while gaining a true growth partner behind me. We're focused on challenging the status quo and building long-term enterprise value alongside other elite practices."

Urban Medical will continue operating under its established brand and leadership while leveraging Aviva's resources across operations, analytics, and strategic growth initiatives.

About Urban Medical

Urban Medical is a luxury medical aesthetics and wellness practice founded by nationally recognized injector Jordan White, BSN, RN, CNI. Known in the industry as "The Murse Injector," White is national trainer, speaker, and Key Opinion Leader for leading aesthetic brands including Evolus, Cartessa, and Merz Aesthetics. Urban Medical is recognized for delivering advanced aesthetic treatments through a luxury patient experience focused on safe, natural, results-driven outcomes. Learn more at www.urbanmedical.com.

About Aviva Aesthetics

Aviva Aesthetics is a next generation medical aesthetics platform built to empower med spa owners through a true partnership model that preserves ownership, control, and long-term financial upside. Unlike traditional private equity roll-ups, Aviva's Entrepreneur Equity™ structure enables med spa founders to stay in control and retain full equity in their business, while unlocking economies of scale and back-office support.

By partnering with Aviva, med spa owners can strategically optimize operations, accelerate growth, improve EBITDA, and receive a 2–3x higher business valuation compared to a traditional PE exit. Aviva Aesthetics is redefining success in medical aesthetics and putting the power back in the hands of where it belongs — with medical spa entrepreneurs. Learn more at www.avivaaesthetics.com.

Media Contact

Audrey Neff, Aviva Aesthetics, 1 4077939254, [email protected], Aviva Aesthetics

SOURCE Aviva Aesthetics