Aviva Aesthetics Welcomes Susan Sarich to Board of Directors, Strengthening Consumer Brand and Multi-Site Growth Expertise

Susan Sarich brings a wealth of experience in multi-unit operations with a passion towards women-owned and operated businesses

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviva Aesthetics, the industry's only entrepreneur-owned medical aesthetics platform, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Susan Sarich, founder and CEO of SusieCakes, to its Board of Directors.

Sarich brings decades of experience building and scaling a highly successful, multi-location, consumer-facing brand known for exceptional customer loyalty, strong unit-level economics, and consistent customer experience across markets. Her leadership experience spans brand development, operational discipline, culture-building, and multi-site expansion — expertise that directly supports Aviva's mission to help medical aesthetics entrepreneurs scale without sacrificing ownership or control.

Under Sarich's leadership, SusieCakes grew into a multi-million-dollar national brand with more than 30 locations across the United States, becoming a recognized name synonymous with quality, consistency, and emotional connection with customers.

While Sarich joins Aviva's Board to add strategic depth in consumer brand growth and multi-unit operations, Aviva remains the only medical aesthetics platform governed by a med spa owner-controlled board, ensuring that decision-making authority and long-term financial upside remain with the entrepreneurs who build the businesses.

"I've had the privilege of working with Susan before, and what has always stood out is her ability to build scale while staying deeply rooted in culture, values, and customer experience," said Dan Hosler, Chairman of the Aviva Board and founder of DuneGlass Capital. "As Aviva grows, those same principles are critical. Susan's entrepreneurial leadership and decision-making experience align perfectly with the mindset of our owner-partners, making her a powerful addition to our Board."

Sarich's professional background includes leadership and training at Cornell University's School of Hotel Administration, Hyatt Corporation, and Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises, where she developed a deep foundation in hospitality-driven growth, operational excellence, and customer-centric brand strategy.

In addition to her business accomplishments, Sarich is a passionate advocate for female-powered businesses with an 80 percent female employee base at SusieCakes — a natural alignment with the medical aesthetics industry, which is predominantly driven by women entrepreneurs.

Aviva Aesthetics currently partners with 10 practice locations across the United States, aligning with best-in-class medical spa owners who believe in a smarter alternative to traditional private equity. Through its proprietary Entrepreneur Equity™ model, Aviva combines the operational sophistication and scale of private equity with entrepreneurial control, transparency, and meaningful financial upside — enabling owners to achieve significantly higher long-term valuations. Guided by core values that challenge the status quo in medical aesthetics, Aviva is building a next-generation platform rooted in its defining belief: You're Worth More™.

About Aviva Aesthetics

Aviva Aesthetics is a national medical aesthetics platform built to empower med spa owners through a true partnership model that preserves ownership, control, and long-term financial upside. Unlike traditional private equity roll-ups, Aviva's Entrepreneur Equity™ structure enables med spa founders to stay in control and retain full equity in their business, while unlocking economies of scale and back-office support.

By partnering with Aviva, med spa owners can strategically optimize operations, accelerate growth, improve EBITDA, and receive a 2–3x higher business valuation compared to a traditional PE exit. Aviva Aesthetics is redefining success in medical aesthetics and putting the power back in the hands of where it belongs — with medical spa entrepreneurs. Visit https://avivaaesthetics.com/ to learn more.

About DuneGlass Capital

DuneGlass Capital is an independent sponsor that was founded in 2018 to help entrepreneurs and business owners realize their full potential. With expertise in multi-unit operations, private equity deal structuring, and business strategy, the founders of DuneGlass Capital have created a repeatable process for value creation so that healthcare professionals and entrepreneurs can turn private equity into Entrepreneur Equity™.

Having served as hands-on operators and investors in multiple businesses, the DuneGlass Capital executives understand the difficulties of being a business owner and the challenges of accelerating growth. We serve to demystify and democratize the world of private equity for entrepreneurs to be able to take full advantage of levers to grow their businesses. Visit www.duneglasscapital.com or email [email protected] to learn more.

