Aviva Port St. Lucie Featured on WPTV's "Sunshine Spotlight" for Excellence in Independent Living

Aviva Port St. Lucie, a premier 55+ independent living community on Florida's Treasure Coast, was recently featured on WPTV's Sunshine Spotlight segment. The coverage highlighted Aviva's vibrant lifestyle, spacious residences, and hospitality-driven amenities designed for carefree living. Executive Director Michele Gyseck emphasized the community's commitment to exceptional service and genuine connection. To watch the full segment, visit avivaportstlucie.com/gallery.
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aviva Port St. Lucie, a premier 55+ independent living community serving Florida's Treasure Coast, is proud to be featured on WPTV's Sunshine Spotlight, a segment dedicated to showcasing outstanding local organizations making a difference in their communities.
The televised feature offered a behind-the-scenes look at Aviva's welcoming atmosphere, highlighting its spacious residences and enriching lifestyle offerings. Residents at Aviva enjoy an elevated living experience with thoughtfully curated amenities, gourmet daily dining, and an active social calendar - all designed to foster connection, comfort, and everyday enjoyment.
"We are honored to be highlighted by WPTV and to share the heart of what makes Aviva so special," said Michele Gyseck, Executive Director at Aviva Port St. Lucie. "We've built a community where exceptional service and genuine connection come together to enhance everyday living."
Aviva Port St. Lucie stands out as a warm, engaging, and maintenance-free independent lifestyle option for adults aged 55 and over. The community's all-inclusive model allows residents to focus on carefree living, without the burdens of home upkeep, utility bills, HOA fees, or other unexpected costs.
To view the full Sunshine Spotlight segment, visit: https://avivaportstlucie.com/gallery
About AVIVA Senior Living
AVIVA Senior Living is a senior housing subsidiary of Lloyd Jones, LLC., an over 40-year owner/operator of multifamily and senior housing communities. The AVIVA portfolio spans the senior-living spectrum – from active-adult and independent living to assisted living and memory care. AVIVA offers residents a maintenance-free lifestyle, personalized services, curated activities, robust health and wellness programs and state-of-the-art amenities. For more information, please visit https://avivaportstlucie.com/ or call 772-800-5000 for a tour.
Media Contact
Janalyn Oronos, Aviva Senior Living, 1 7866837076, [email protected], avivaseniorliving.com
SOURCE Aviva Senior Living
Share this article