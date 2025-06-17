Aviva Port St. Lucie Featured on WPTV's "Sunshine Spotlight" for Excellence in Independent Living

"We've built a community where exceptional service and genuine connection come together to enhance everyday living." Post this

"We are honored to be highlighted by WPTV and to share the heart of what makes Aviva so special," said Michele Gyseck, Executive Director at Aviva Port St. Lucie. "We've built a community where exceptional service and genuine connection come together to enhance everyday living."

Aviva Port St. Lucie stands out as a warm, engaging, and maintenance-free independent lifestyle option for adults aged 55 and over. The community's all-inclusive model allows residents to focus on carefree living, without the burdens of home upkeep, utility bills, HOA fees, or other unexpected costs.

To view the full Sunshine Spotlight segment, visit: https://avivaportstlucie.com/gallery

About AVIVA Senior Living

AVIVA Senior Living is a senior housing subsidiary of Lloyd Jones, LLC., an over 40-year owner/operator of multifamily and senior housing communities. The AVIVA portfolio spans the senior-living spectrum – from active-adult and independent living to assisted living and memory care. AVIVA offers residents a maintenance-free lifestyle, personalized services, curated activities, robust health and wellness programs and state-of-the-art amenities. For more information, please visit https://avivaportstlucie.com/ or call 772-800-5000 for a tour.

