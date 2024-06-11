AVIVO Wines Names Colangelo & Partners As Their Public Relations Agency of Record

Regeneratively Farmed Winery Dedicated to Making a Positive Change Expands its Communications Program in the U.S.

HEALDSBURG, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AVIVO Wines, dedicated to redefining the wine experience with ethically farmed, honestly crafted, affordable wines that go beyond sustainability, has announced that Colangelo & Partners, a leading fine wine, spirits, and food-focused integrated communications agency, is its agency of record. The agency will be responsible for developing and executing a comprehensive communications strategy and launching the brand's social media presence to build awareness of AVIVO's pure and exquisite wines with key media, trade and consumers.

Colangelo & Partners' media relations and digital campaign will focus on telling the story of AVIVO Wines among key trade and consumer media, establish a digital presence and community on social media platforms, as well as support its market expansions. The partnership solidifies AVIVO's commitment to the domestic market and its continued dedication to wine production that minimizes carbon emissions and supports a happier, healthier planet and consumer. AVIVO Wines joins a growing roster of prestigious California accounts at the agency including Charles Krug, Ehlers Estate, Crimson Wine Group, Wagner Family of Wines and Paul Hobbs Wines.

"We are excited to partner with a winery that is dedicated to crafting complex and affordable wines that are made to bring people together," said Michelle Erland, West Coast Director at Colangelo & Partners. "AVIVO is committed to making a positive change in the wine industry and being transparent, and we are proud to partner with them as they begin their journey."

AVIVO Wines was founded by Ridgely Evers, an industry expert with 30+ years of sustainable farming experience, and Daniel Fitzgerald, a veteran winemaker with a passion for craftsmanship, low intervention winemaking and an attention to detail. Both Ridgely and Daniel are committed to regenerative viticulture and biodynamic farming to make a positive impact on the world while also producing amazing wines. Daniel's wife Barbara Fitzgerald, a fourth-generation Italian-American with deep roots in California's wine industry, is head of marketing at the company, and shares their excitement for making a real difference in sustainable viticulture in California.

"At AVIVO, our vision is to transform how we farm grapes in California, and hopefully inspire others to join this movement, while at the same time producing pure, transparent and authentic wines that are expressive of their unique variety and origins," says AVIVO Founder Ridgely Evers. "We are excited to share this story and amplify awareness around our wines in partnership with Colangelo & Partners."

AVIVO Wines sources grapes from CCOF certified organic vineyards, ensuring the highest standards of sustainability and quality, to craft a red, a white and a rosé that are environmentally responsible and delightfully complex. Its 2021 Red Wine, made from mostly Sangiovese, received 97 points and double gold from the Sunset International Wine Competition.

About AVIVO

AVIVO started with a simple yet powerful idea: to craft delicious, affordable, climate-positive wines that bring people together. It was founded with the vision of producing authentic wines that are not only better for the environment but also better for you. AVIVO is committed to addressing climate change through regenerative farming practices that improve the health of the land by actively storing carbon in the soil, as well as through minimizing its carbon emissions at every stage of the process. Each wine is shepherded from the vineyard to bottle using minimal intervention winemaking techniques to better express the terroir and the unique character of each variety. Dedicated to transparency, AVIVO uses no additives or artificial colors, proudly listing the ingredients and nutritional information on its labels and website to ensure peace of mind when enjoying these exquisite and complex wines.

About Colangelo & Partners

Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine, and spirits brands, and has long established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on 'closing the loop' between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity, and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. http://www.colangelopr.com/

