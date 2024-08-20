Avoca Drive Animal Hospital Becomes First Fear Free Certified Veterinary Practice in Australia

"By becoming the first Fear Free Certified Veterinary Practice in the country, Avoca Drive is enhancing patient care and inspiring other practices in the Oceania region to adopt Fear Free methods." - Randy Valpy, CEO, Fear Free. Post this

"Having drilled down to what drove us to become veterinarians in the first place—seeing pets healthy and happy—it seemed clear that there was a significant component missing in our veterinary curriculum: animal emotional wellbeing," said Dr. Elizabeth O'Connor, Clinic Founder and Owner. "Fear Free has provided the support and training needed to bring this considerate approach to many more veterinary professionals, and for that, I am profoundly grateful."

Dr. O'Connor continued, "Achieving this milestone of being Australia's first fully Fear Free Certified Veterinary Practice means the world to us. It strengthens our bond as a team, connects us to our mission, and aligns us with clients who deeply care about their pets' emotional wellbeing."

"The certification of Avoca Drive Animal Hospital is a significant step forward for Fear Free and the veterinary community in Australia," explained Randy Valpy, CEO of Fear Free. "By becoming the first Fear Free Certified Veterinary Practice in the country, Avoca Drive is enhancing patient care and inspiring other practices in the Oceania region to adopt Fear Free methods. Today, Fear Free has certified practices in the USA, Canada, England, the UAE and now Australia. Additionally, we currently have practices completing their certification in China, Denmark, Germany, Guam, India, Lithuania, New Zealand and Scotland."

Dr. Marty Becker, Founder of Fear Free, added, "A pet cannot be optimally healthy unless they are happy. Fear Free uses clinically proven protocols to mitigate fear, anxiety, and stress triggers, ensuring pets feel safe and calm during their veterinary visits. The achievement by Avoca Drive Animal Hospital exemplifies our mission and underscores the transformative impact Fear Free practices have on pet care."

About Avoca Drive Animal Hospital:

Avoca Drive Animal Hospital is an independently owned veterinary clinic in Erina, NSW, Australia, offering a full range of services to look after the physical and mental wellbeing of your beloved pet. As professionally trained Vets and Nurses Avoca Drive Animal Hospital understands the importance of treating pets with compassion and understanding.

About Fear Free:

Founded by Dr. Marty Becker and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free is a global initiative that offers online and in-person education that empowers veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners to create low-stress environments for pets. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing thereby reducing fear, anxiety, and stress in animals during veterinary visits and other interactions, i.e. grooming, pet sitting, daycare and boarding visits.

Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting fearfree.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.

