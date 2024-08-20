Avoca Drive Animal Hospital Becomes First Fear Free Certified Veterinary Practice in Australia

Avoca Drive Animal Hospital in Erina, New South Wales celebrates becoming the first Fear Free Certified Veterinary Practice in Australia
ERINA, Australia and NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia and DENVER, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avoca Drive Animal Hospital in Erina, New South Wales, Australia is proud to announce that they have become the first veterinary practice in Australia to achieve Fear Free Veterinary Practice Certification. This landmark achievement positions Avoca Drive Animal Hospital at the forefront of veterinary care in the Oceania region, paving the way for other practices to follow suit in embracing Fear Free principles.
Avoca Drive Animal Hospital made a practice wide commitment to creating a Fear Free environment for all their patients. By enrolling in the Fear Free Veterinary Practice Certification program, their entire team became Fear Free Certified individually while the practice worked to incorporate all 36 mandatory standards into their workflows and patient care. The process then involved a thorough assessment[GU1] of the practice's facilities, protocols, and team dynamics to ensure a comprehensive and consistent Fear Free experience for all patients. This achievement not only highlights Avoca Drive Animal Hospital's dedication to excellence but also serves as an inspiration for other veterinary practices in Australia and the Oceania region to pursue Fear Free certification.
"Having drilled down to what drove us to become veterinarians in the first place—seeing pets healthy and happy—it seemed clear that there was a significant component missing in our veterinary curriculum: animal emotional wellbeing," said Dr. Elizabeth O'Connor, Clinic Founder and Owner. "Fear Free has provided the support and training needed to bring this considerate approach to many more veterinary professionals, and for that, I am profoundly grateful."
Dr. O'Connor continued, "Achieving this milestone of being Australia's first fully Fear Free Certified Veterinary Practice means the world to us. It strengthens our bond as a team, connects us to our mission, and aligns us with clients who deeply care about their pets' emotional wellbeing."
"The certification of Avoca Drive Animal Hospital is a significant step forward for Fear Free and the veterinary community in Australia," explained Randy Valpy, CEO of Fear Free. "By becoming the first Fear Free Certified Veterinary Practice in the country, Avoca Drive is enhancing patient care and inspiring other practices in the Oceania region to adopt Fear Free methods. Today, Fear Free has certified practices in the USA, Canada, England, the UAE and now Australia. Additionally, we currently have practices completing their certification in China, Denmark, Germany, Guam, India, Lithuania, New Zealand and Scotland."
Dr. Marty Becker, Founder of Fear Free, added, "A pet cannot be optimally healthy unless they are happy. Fear Free uses clinically proven protocols to mitigate fear, anxiety, and stress triggers, ensuring pets feel safe and calm during their veterinary visits. The achievement by Avoca Drive Animal Hospital exemplifies our mission and underscores the transformative impact Fear Free practices have on pet care."
About Avoca Drive Animal Hospital:
Avoca Drive Animal Hospital is an independently owned veterinary clinic in Erina, NSW, Australia, offering a full range of services to look after the physical and mental wellbeing of your beloved pet. As professionally trained Vets and Nurses Avoca Drive Animal Hospital understands the importance of treating pets with compassion and understanding.
About Fear Free:
Founded by Dr. Marty Becker and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free is a global initiative that offers online and in-person education that empowers veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners to create low-stress environments for pets. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing thereby reducing fear, anxiety, and stress in animals during veterinary visits and other interactions, i.e. grooming, pet sitting, daycare and boarding visits.
Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting fearfree.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.
