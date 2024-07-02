Avocados from Peru and Lidl Bring Back the Avo Tesla Summer Sweepstakes for 2024

We'll be running this at Lidl locations in 10 states throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast. This is a very fun and unique activation that promotes avocados from Peru nonstop for 10 weeks. Post this

"We'll be running this at Lidl locations in 10 states throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast," said Xavier Equihua, CEO of Avocados from Peru. "This is a very fun and unique activation that promotes avocados from Peru nonstop for 10 weeks."

The sweepstakes will be supported by a marketing campaign featuring digital POS materials, signage, linear TV, and dedicated mesh bags, all designed to capture the attention of Lidl shoppers and boost AFP sales. The AVO Tesla will also appear at select Lidl locations throughout the DC Metro Area, generating buzz and excitement.

Aside from helping Lidl move more avocados, the sweepstakes help demonstrate AFP's commitment to the environment.

"Tesla is the leading EV manufacturer in the world and is a symbol of the 'green' movement to preserve the environment," said Equihua. "By partnering with them again this year, it reinforces our 'Eat Healthy, Live Green' mantra and also sets Peru apart as the most environmentally conscious avocado-producing country in the world."

The AVO Tesla Summer Sweepstakes is a testament to the strong partnership between Avocados from Peru and Lidl, as well as our shared commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles and environmental stewardship. With its fun approach and extended duration, this year's program is poised to be the most successful yet, helping to increase sales and engagement for AFP at Lidl locations throughout the summer.

For details on the event and how to enter the sweepstakes, visit lidlavotesla.com.

