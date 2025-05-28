Avocados from Peru Honors U.S. Navy with Super Avocado Breakfast Aboard USS New York During Fleet Week

To serve the U.S. Navy aboard the USS New York on Memorial Day weekend is both an honor and a responsibility. Post this

Breakfast was prepared in the ships mess with the assistance of chefs Giuseppe and Mario Lanzone of the acclaimed Peruvian Brothers restaurants and food trucks. The early morning meal featured fresh Hass avocados from Peru, known for their exceptional quality and sustainable growing practices.

"To serve the U.S. Navy aboard the USS New York on Memorial Day weekend is both an honor and a responsibility," said Xavier Equihua, president and CEO of the Peruvian Avocado Commission. "Through the simple act of sharing a meal, we express our respect for those who protect our freedoms — and share a bit of Peruvian flavor with those who serve."

A Mission of Community, Consistency and Partnership

The Avocado Superfood Breakfast aboard the USS New York is part of Avocados from Peru's broader commitment to strengthening connections through food and culture — with the public and private sectors including consumers, communities and partners across the United States. This effort reflects AFP's values focusing on nutrition, international goodwill and consumer access to affordable, high-quality produce.

The event follows the launch of AFP's 2025 U.S. season at the Guac Off Challenge at Sea World San Diego and precedes the brand's traditional annual avocado donations to multiple food banks across the U.S. – furthering its mission to support hunger relief efforts with nutrition and expand access to fresh, heart-healthy foods. Peru is expected to export more than 200 million pounds during the AFP 2025 season which runs from May through September.

By honoring U.S. servicemembers during New York Fleet Week, AFP not only celebrates those who protect our freedoms, but also reinforces its standing as a trusted industry partner deeply committed to community values, global collaboration and consumer well-being. These initiatives are part of a larger strategy to bring savings and value to American households through seasonal retail programs and culturally resonant outreach.

About Avocados From Peru

Avocados From Peru is the U.S. brand of the Peruvian Avocado Commission (PAC), a U.S. nonprofit organization operating under the federal promotion program for Hass avocados. PAC represents one of the world's leading avocado-producing regions, known for its sustainable growing practices and premium-quality fruit.

