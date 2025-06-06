Avocados From Peru Opens 2025 U.S. Season With Detroit Tigers Partnership and National Promotions

Detroit is an iconic American city, and the Tigers are one of the hottest teams in baseball. Our partnership with Meijer, a loyal AFP customer, helps us drive consumption and brand engagement in the Midwest, a key growth market. Post this

The 2025 signature partnership with the Detroit Tigers, in collaboration with Meijer and Chevrolet, includes in-stadium promotions, retail displays, digital content and summer grilling campaigns. The centerpiece is a sweepstakes for an "Avo Tigers" Chevy Silverado pickup truck, with the grand prize winner to be announced Sept. 21 on Fan Appreciation Day at Comerica Park.

"Detroit is an iconic American city, and the Tigers are one of the hottest teams in baseball," Equihua said. "Our partnership with Meijer, a loyal AFP customer, helps us drive consumption and brand engagement in the Midwest, a key growth market."

During Memorial Day weekend, AFP brought culinary diplomacy to New York City's Fleet Week by hosting a superfood breakfast aboard the USS New York, a ship built with steel from the World Trade Center. U.S. Navy and Marine Corps personnel were served Peruvian avocado smoothies and dishes prepared by Chef Mario Lanzone of Peruvian Brothers.

"It was an honor to serve the men and women of the U.S. armed forces at this special event," Equihua said. "This is the kind of authentic, bi-national experience that sets us apart. It reflects our mission to share the nutritional benefits of Peruvian avocados through cultural and community connections. No other origin does anything remotely similar."

Complementing its event series, AFP is rolling out a range of customized retail programs designed to educate, engage and drive avocado sales. Initiatives include a national e-coupon and rebate program, social media competitions, in-store activations, display and sales contests, recipe-driven digital content and a national mesh bag program.

Signature Guacamole Challenge events will expand to key U.S. regions, including Southern California, the Midwest and the East Coast, to drive avocado awareness and trial in priority markets.

AFP's 2025 media strategy complements its retail and event initiatives with high-visibility placements across top-tier programming. These include serving as the local sponsor of this summer's marquee broadcasts, such as the 2025 MLB All-Star Game airing July 15 on FOX, fan-favorite FOX culinary shows like MasterChef, Hell's Kitchen and Next Level Chef as well as MLS and NFL games. The campaign is further amplified by a series of broadcast and digital promotions strategically timed to peak shopping moments.

"Our goal is to meet consumers where they are: in the stadium, at the store, on their screens," Equihua said. "And to do it in ways that celebrate movement, culture and the joy of eating fresh, delicious food."

Giving back and fighting hunger with nutrition remains a key pillar of AFP's mission. In addition to its Guacamole Challenge event series, AFP supports food security through community-based donations of avocados from Peru to local food banks, helping increase access to fresh, nutritious food for families nationwide.

Peru is expected to export more than 200 million pounds of avocados to the U.S. between May and September 2025, reinforcing its position as a key driver of category growth. Even with a 10 percent tariff in place, Peru continues to expand its U.S. retail programs and deliver reliable, premium-quality fruit to meet growing demand for avocados across the market.

"In a changing market, our goal is to be the constant," said Equihua. "We deliver quality, reliability and creativity — values that drive results for our retail partners and delight consumers season after season."

