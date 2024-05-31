Avocados from Peru Served Super Avocado Breakfast to U.S. Navy During NY Fleet Week

It was an honor for us to be invited again to serve breakfast to the sailors of the USS Bataan during New York Fleet Week and Memorial Day. Post this

This was the third time the U.S. Navy has invited Avocados from Peru to serve breakfast during Fleet Week in New York City and the second time on board the USS Bataan.

Xavier Equihua, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Peruvian Avocado Commission, and Peruvian Ambassador to the United Nations, Víctor García Toma, represented Peru. Giuseppe and Mario Lanzone, the star chefs who operate the award-winning "Peruvian Brothers" restaurants and food trucks, prepared breakfast for the sailors.

"It was an honor for us to be invited again to serve breakfast to the sailors of the USS Bataan during New York Fleet Week and Memorial Day," Equihua said. "Serving healthy avocado dishes to these extraordinary men and women is a small token of our appreciation for their sacrifices.

This event highlighted the strong bilateral relationship between Peru and the United States, celebrating the cultural and culinary connections that bring the two nations together. The super avocado breakfast, featuring Peru's Hass avocados, provided the sailors with a nutritious and delicious start to their day as they participated in Fleet Week activities.

Fleet Week in New York City is an annual event that allows the public to meet U.S. Navy personnel, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen while discovering their capabilities firsthand. This year's event was particularly special as it marked the 36th anniversary of Fleet Week in New York City, a tradition that strengthens the bond between the military and the community.

About Avocados from Peru.

Peru is the second largest producer of avocados in the world. Its avocados are known for their exceptional quality and taste. Avocados from Peru is committed to delivering the finest Peruvian Hass avocados to tables around the globe. Grown with care and a dedication to sustainability, our avocados embody our pride in supporting local communities and building strong international relationships through our delicious and nutritious products.

