Avocados from Peru Served Super Avocado Breakfast to U.S. Navy During NY Fleet Week

Avocados from Peru honored the U.S. Navy with a super avocado breakfast on board the USS Bataan during New York Fleet Week, featuring Peru's Hass avocados. This event celebrated the strong bilateral relationship between Peru and the United States, highlighting the cultural and culinary connections that unite the two nations.
NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Friday, May 24, 2024, Avocados from Peru honored the men and women of the U.S. Navy with a super avocado breakfast on board the USS Bataan during New York Fleet Week.
Vice Admiral Douglas Perry, Commander of Joint Force Command Norfolk, Commander U.S. 2nd Fleet, and Fleet Director, Combined Joint Operations from the Sea Centre of Excellence, joined Executive Officer, Captain Albert Head, to host the Avocados from Peru team, who kicked off their campaign by serving a superfoods breakfast to the sailors of the USS Bataan, an iconic U.S. Navy vessel, for the second time while honoring U.S. Troops to commemorate Memorial Day.
This was the third time the U.S. Navy has invited Avocados from Peru to serve breakfast during Fleet Week in New York City and the second time on board the USS Bataan.
Xavier Equihua, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Peruvian Avocado Commission, and Peruvian Ambassador to the United Nations, Víctor García Toma, represented Peru. Giuseppe and Mario Lanzone, the star chefs who operate the award-winning "Peruvian Brothers" restaurants and food trucks, prepared breakfast for the sailors.
"It was an honor for us to be invited again to serve breakfast to the sailors of the USS Bataan during New York Fleet Week and Memorial Day," Equihua said. "Serving healthy avocado dishes to these extraordinary men and women is a small token of our appreciation for their sacrifices.
This event highlighted the strong bilateral relationship between Peru and the United States, celebrating the cultural and culinary connections that bring the two nations together. The super avocado breakfast, featuring Peru's Hass avocados, provided the sailors with a nutritious and delicious start to their day as they participated in Fleet Week activities.
Fleet Week in New York City is an annual event that allows the public to meet U.S. Navy personnel, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen while discovering their capabilities firsthand. This year's event was particularly special as it marked the 36th anniversary of Fleet Week in New York City, a tradition that strengthens the bond between the military and the community.
For more information about the event and Avocados from Peru, please email: [email protected].
About Avocados from Peru.
Peru is the second largest producer of avocados in the world. Its avocados are known for their exceptional quality and taste. Avocados from Peru is committed to delivering the finest Peruvian Hass avocados to tables around the globe. Grown with care and a dedication to sustainability, our avocados embody our pride in supporting local communities and building strong international relationships through our delicious and nutritious products.
Media Contact
Vlad Drazdovich, Red Banyan, 9547739456, [email protected], https://redbanyan.com/
SOURCE Avocados from Peru
Share this article