Avochato Launches Chrome Extension for Business Calling and Texting

Avochato has launched a Google Chrome extension, enabling users to message and call customers directly from any browser tab. Designed for business teams, the extension makes it faster and easier to communicate without switching tabs or disrupting workflow.
MILL VALLEY, Calif., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avochato, the business communication platform trusted by thousands of teams for messaging, calling, and live chat, today announced the launch of a Google Chrome extension. The extension brings Avochato's real-time AI communication tools directly into the browser, making it the fastest, easiest way for teams to message and call customers from wherever they work online.
"Our customers want faster, simpler ways to stay in touch with their customers and staff without the friction of managing so many tabs or switching apps," said Alex De Simone, co-founder and CEO of Avochato. "This extension makes messaging and calling a natural part of your everyday workflow, right inside Chrome. I use it daily alongside my email inbox."
The Chrome extension connects to a user's existing Avochato account, providing seamless access to contacts, inbox history, and real-time notifications. It installs in seconds and requires no setup beyond a standard login, making it easy for teams to adopt immediately and securely.
Key Features Include:
- Messaging contacts while navigating any website, email inbox, or CRM
- Monitoring automated AI agent responses in real-time
- Making and receiving phone calls from the extension instantly
- Starting new conversation threads without opening a new tab
- One-click access to any contact in Avochato's shared inbox
- Organizing conversations, assigning chats, and adding notes
- Receiving real-time alerts for incoming messages, calls, and custom notifications
- Sync'ing data seamlessly with Salesforce contacts and cases
The extension is particularly useful for sales and support teams managing prospects and customers in Salesforce. With the Salesforce integration users can navigate with much more speed. Avochato will instantly pull up the most recent conversation with a prospect as soon as their record is viewed in Salesforce. Start a new conversation with one click, and quickly switch between all active conversations in one place.
The Avochato Chrome Extension is available to download for free on the Chrome Web Store. An active Avochato account is required to use the extension. To learn more about how to set up the extension, check out the the Avochato Chrome Extension Guide.
To learn more about Avochato send us a text at 415-214-8977 or create a free account today.
About Avochato
Avochato is a business messaging platform that enables companies to connect with customers through SMS, voice, and live chat. Built for sales, support, and operations teams, Avochato simplifies real-time communication through shared inboxes, intelligent routing, CRM integrations, and AI automation tools. SOC 2 and HIPAA compliance helps businesses in regulated industries communicate securely with Avochato.
