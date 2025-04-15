Avochato Launches Chrome Extension for Business Calling and Texting

The Chrome extension brings Avochato's real-time AI communication tools directly into the browser, making it the fastest, easiest way for teams to message, call, and live chat with customers and staff. Post this

The Chrome extension connects to a user's existing Avochato account, providing seamless access to contacts, inbox history, and real-time notifications. It installs in seconds and requires no setup beyond a standard login, making it easy for teams to adopt immediately and securely.

Key Features Include:

Messaging contacts while navigating any website, email inbox, or CRM

Monitoring automated AI agent responses in real-time

Making and receiving phone calls from the extension instantly

Starting new conversation threads without opening a new tab

One-click access to any contact in Avochato's shared inbox

Organizing conversations, assigning chats, and adding notes

Receiving real-time alerts for incoming messages, calls, and custom notifications

Sync'ing data seamlessly with Salesforce contacts and cases

The extension is particularly useful for sales and support teams managing prospects and customers in Salesforce. With the Salesforce integration users can navigate with much more speed. Avochato will instantly pull up the most recent conversation with a prospect as soon as their record is viewed in Salesforce. Start a new conversation with one click, and quickly switch between all active conversations in one place.

The Avochato Chrome Extension is available to download for free on the Chrome Web Store. An active Avochato account is required to use the extension. To learn more about how to set up the extension, check out the the Avochato Chrome Extension Guide.

To learn more about Avochato send us a text at 415-214-8977 or create a free account today.

About Avochato

Avochato is a business messaging platform that enables companies to connect with customers through SMS, voice, and live chat. Built for sales, support, and operations teams, Avochato simplifies real-time communication through shared inboxes, intelligent routing, CRM integrations, and AI automation tools. SOC 2 and HIPAA compliance helps businesses in regulated industries communicate securely with Avochato.

Media Contact

Niki Camoro, Avochato, 1 415-549-1361, [email protected], www.avochato.com

SOURCE Avochato