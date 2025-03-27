Avochato secures sixth year of SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA Compliance

From patient updates to financial services, delivery coordination to customer support, Avochato helps organizations have real-time conversations with customers and staff. These certifications mean any customer, especially in regulated industries, can scale knowing data security is a core priority. Post this

SOC 2 Type II is an independent audit that evaluates a company's controls over time, not just at a single point. Achieving this for six straight years speaks to consistency in how Avochato safeguards systems, data, and customer trust. HIPAA compliance, meanwhile, ensures the platform meets the rigorous requirements for handling protected health information, a critical concern for healthcare organizations and their partners.

Avochato's platform enables two-way communication via SMS, MMS, RCS, phone calls, and live chat—all in real time, all on one dashboard. Whether it's appointment reminders, shipping updates, or client outreach, the platform is designed to help teams communicate clearly, quickly, and securely. The added benefit of these compliance milestones is that companies can adopt or scale Avochato without second-guessing its security posture.

In addition to its compliance achievements, Avochato offers a range of built-in features that help businesses stay secure without slowing down operations. Multi-factor authentication (MFA) ensures that only verified users can access the platform, while role-based access controls allow administrators to define permissions and prevent unnecessary exposure to sensitive information. All data is encrypted both in transit and at rest, and additional safeguards can be implemented to obfuscate sensitive content, including MMS and other media attachments.

These security measures are available to all customers, making it easy for businesses of any size to meet their internal privacy standards and external compliance obligations. Together with its SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA certifications, these features make Avochato a reliable messaging partner for teams that can't afford to compromise on data protection.

