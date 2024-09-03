Avoiding GenAI Abuse in Copywriting: Anti-PR Strategies to Harness Technology and Unleash Creativity

"Over-reliance on AI-generated content can lead to a 'homogenization' of brand voices, which dilutes their identity, making it difficult for companies to stand out in a crowded marketplace." — Karla Jo Helms, Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Post this

According to a Salesforce survey, 75% of marketers are already leveraging AI, whether in experimental phases or as a fully integrated part of their workflows. Adobe's research further underscores this shift, revealing that 83% of creative professionals are actively using GenAi to enhance their work. With the global market value of GenAi projected to soar to nearly $137 billion by 2030, it's clear that content and creative applications are driving this explosive growth. (2)

GenAi content has proven to be highly efficient and scalable, allowing for the rapid production of content, often completing tasks in minutes that would take writers much longer. This makes it cost-effective, particularly for businesses looking to generate large volumes of content with minimal resources. (3)

The Risks of Abusing GenAI: Homogenization and Loss of Brand Credibility

Its cost-effectiveness has driven GenAI as a growing trend among businesses, with companies increasingly relying on it for content production. However, when it's not managed correctly, this approach comes with significant risks.

Helms warns that while AI-generated content can streamline processes, it also lacks the originality, creativity, and strategic thinking that human copywriters bring to the table.

"Over-reliance on AI-generated content can lead to a 'homogenization' of brand voices, which dilutes their identity, making it difficult for companies to stand out in a crowded marketplace," she explains.

AI content might also inadvertently introduce biases or factual inaccuracies, which can harm a brand's credibility by associating it with unoriginal or even fake information.

How AI Empowers Copywriters: Unlocking Creativity and Strategic Potential

Despite the challenges, Helms insists that AI offers copywriters an unprecedented opportunity and, if used wisely, presents them a chance to unleash their full potential as creative professionals.

AI tools can assist in generating ideas, drafting content, and even optimizing for SEO, allowing copywriters to focus on higher-level strategic tasks. This is why the skills that make copywriters relevant—storytelling, emotional intelligence, creativity, and the ability to understand and connect with audiences—are more important than ever.

The Anti-PR Approach to Avoiding Business Risks

In an era where GenAI can produce vast amounts of content, Anti-PR strategies highlight the importance of critical thinking, empathy, and experience in crafting responses that truly resonate with stakeholders. The principles of disruption, authenticity, and narrative control are central to the Anti-PR approach, which emphasizes the need for human-driven storytelling and strategic communication.

"Businesses that blend human creativity with AI efficiency can build strong, unique narratives in a crowded content landscape while those who don't may risk becoming obsolete, regardless of their innovation or technology," warns Helms.

The synergy between AI's data-driven insights and human expertise allows for a more robust and agile approach to crisis management. "In a world increasingly dominated by AI-generated content, this ensures that the uniqueness and authenticity of a brand's message are preserved and amplified," concludes Helms.

About JOTO PR Disruptors™

Founded by PR veteran Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR Disruptors™ emerged from extensive market research with CEOs of fast-growth companies. The agency combines crisis management skills with advanced media algorithms to develop Anti-PR® campaigns. Based in Tampa Bay, Florida, JOTO PR is globally recognized for its innovative Anti-PR services. More information is available at http://www.jotopr.com.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.

She learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line—and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill back into the good graces of public opinion. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

