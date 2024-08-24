Avon, IN Sewing and Quilting Shop to Celebrate Grand Reopening

"We're so thrilled with the new space and appreciate how much support we have received from the community to make this move possible," shared owner Darlene Phillips. Post this

"We're so thrilled with the new space and appreciate how much support we have received from the community to make this move possible," shared owner Darlene Phillips. She continued, "we look forward to continuing to cater to all levels and experience through our product offerings and classes."

Event Highlights:

- Machine Showcases: A variety of BERNINA machines will be on display to experience first hand, including the newly announced BERNINA 990 and B 735 Patchwork Edition. Attendees will also be able to see the B 790 PRO and Q 24 with Q-matic first-hand.

- Special Guests: The CEO and President of BERNINA of America, Paul Ashworth, will be in attendance alongside industry expert, Kaye England. England will be present on Friday, August 30th and available to sign copies of Odette's Journey.

- Giveaways: Door prizes and goody bags will be given throughout the week. One lucky winner will have the chance to win a BERNINA 330, a machine with the beginner sewist/quilter in mind.

Event Details:

Date: August 24-30th, 2024

Time: Monday thru Friday: 10am - 6:30pm, Saturday: 10am - 5pm, and Sunday: 12pm - 5pm

Location: 7400 Business Center Dr, Avon, IN 46123

Admission: Free

For more information and event updates, please call 463.202.6750 or visit loveitsewshop.com.

