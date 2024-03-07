Avritek Adds ISO 27001:2022 Certification for Information Security Management to Growing List of Certifications

Avritek, a certified technology solutions provider of data destruction, electronics recycling, and asset recovery services, announces ISO 27001:2022 certification

SAN DIEGO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avritek, a certified technology solutions provider of data destruction, electronics recycling, and asset recovery services, announced it has received the ISO 27001:2022 certification accredited by Orion Registrar. Click here to view the certificate.

The certification is the world's best-known standard for information security management systems (ISMS).

With cyber-crime on the rise and new threats constantly emerging, it can seem near impossible to manage cyber-risks. ISO 27001:2022 promotes a holistic approach to information security - helping organizations proactively manage risk by identifying and addressing weaknesses.

This standard serves as a tool for risk management, cyber-resilience and operational excellence.

The ISO 27001:2022 is yet another certification Avritek has added to its extensive list, which also includes ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, ISO 9001:2015, R2V3, and NAID AAA certifications.

Avritek CEO, Ed Pletner, commented "We face heightened concerns over data security, and we continue to be front-footed, staying ahead of the highest standards for data security and responsible recycling in order to protect our clients and the environment."

About Avritek

Since 2004, Avritek has been a trusted provider of data destruction, electronics recycling, asset recovery, and reverse logistics services. Our focus is on maintaining strict data security procedures to ensure that devices, which contain proprietary or confidential information, are handled properly on their way to resale, recycling or destruction. This ultimately helps protect businesses and their clients from data and security breaches.

We have extensive experience working with companies of all sizes, from small businesses to Fortune 500 corporations, and within highly regulated industries including legal, finance, biotech, healthcare, technology, government, and manufacturing.

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, we service clients in Southern California and nationwide, as well as internationally utilizing our partner network of affiliates.

For more information visit www.avritek.com or call 858-715-0950.

