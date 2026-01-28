Canadian companies unite to deliver sovereign space launch and Arctic security

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After completing recent technical milestones, Avro Aerospace (Avro) and Microlynx Systems Limited ( Microlynx) announced a major expansion of their long-standing partnership to deliver a fully Canadian, sovereign launch and space capability—positioning Canada once again among the world's leading technical innovators in aerospace, defense, and space systems.

Together, Avro and Microlynx bring more than half a century of combined Canadian innovation, engineering excellence, and successful rocket launch experience. The two companies have jointly supported and executed multiple Canadian rocket launches to date and are actively preparing for their next test launch scheduled for Q1 2026, further advancing Canada's domestic launch maturity.

Building on this proven track record, the partnership is now scaling toward a fully integrated national launch and space ecosystem, spanning ground infrastructure, launch vehicles, mission systems, and orbital capabilities—all developed, owned, and operated in Canada.

Notably, Avro Aerospace and Microlynx are the only Canadian launch team with a proven flight record to have formally applied under the Government of Canada's new sovereign launch funding initiative, building on demonstrated launch success and operational readiness to accelerate Canada's return to sovereign access to space.

The companies are jointly developing an advanced Canadian defense architecture that integrates new sensors, rapid-response unmanned systems with artificial intelligence to enhance threat detection, situational awareness, and decision support across Canadian territory. Designed as a stabilizing and defensive capability, this system provides a measured counterbalance to rising geopolitical tensions highlighted in recent international developments.

Through the partnership, the companies will bring to market a new generation of Canadian-developed technologies, designed as an integrated defense system. These new capabilities will provide persistent awareness, rapid response advantage, and sovereign control—while reinforcing Canada's strategic ranking globally.

The announcement comes as the Government of Canada accelerates investment in domestic launch capability, Arctic security, and defense modernization, recognizing that sovereign access to space is now a strategic necessity for both national security and economic competitiveness.

"This partnership with Microlynx builds on decades of real launch experience and hard-earned technical capability. Together, we are moving toward a sovereign, operational launch and space system that supports Canada, protects national interests, and restores Canadian leadership in advanced aerospace." said an Avro spokesperson.

Microlynx brings decades of expertise in mission-critical aerospace electronics, northern radar, and advanced control architectures essential to reliable operations in austere and contested environments. Avro Aerospace contributes launch systems, propulsion innovation, and new air vehicles focused on reliable, sovereign access to space.

