Avtal, Inc. Appoints John McNamara as Chief Growth Officer

Avtal, a digital communications technology company appoints financial services industry veteran and former CFPB regulator as Chief Growth Officer.
AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avtal, a fast-growing digital communications technology startup specializing in receivables management, today announced the appointment of John McNamara as Chief Growth Officer. McNamara previously served as Principal Assistant Director of Markets at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).
With more than three decades of experience in financial services and debt collection, McNamara is widely recognized for his leadership in shaping consumer protection policy and regulatory oversight. His prior roles include Chief Marketing Officer at LiveVox and Co-Founder and President of Fidelis Recovery Solutions, Inc.
"We are thrilled to welcome John McNamara to the Avtal team," said Khaled Bitar, CEO of Avtal. "John's unparalleled expertise in consumer finance, deep regulatory knowledge, and commitment to ethical innovation will be invaluable as we continue to build solutions that help businesses communicate more effectively and responsibly with their customers."
McNamara's transition to Avtal reflects a growing trend of experienced regulatory leaders bringing their insight to the private sector to advance innovation while maintaining compliance. Avtal's platform empowers businesses with optimized digital outreach and self-service payment solutions that enhance customer satisfaction while improving collections performance.
"I'm incredibly excited to join Avtal at this pivotal moment," said John McNamara. "Having dedicated much of my career to ensuring fairness and transparency in financial markets, I see Avtal's technology as a crucial tool in helping businesses meet regulatory obligations while delivering better, and more compassionate customer experiences. I look forward to contributing to Avtal's mission and growth."
John joins Avtal on July 14, 2025.
