Avtal Selects Omnivery to Power Mission-Critical Email Communications

"Mission-critical communications deserve mission-critical infrastructure." Jack Wrigley, President, Omnivery Post this

As Avtal continues to scale its digital-first receivables platform, the company selected Omnivery to ensure critical consumer communications are delivered reliably, securely, and at speed.

"Email remains one of the most important channels for consumer engagement and account resolution," said Khaled Bitar, Co-Founder and CEO of Avtal. "We needed an email partner that can provide enterprise-grade deliverability, proactive monitoring, and the reliability our customers expect. Omnivery's focus on mission-critical messaging and customer success made them a natural fit."

Omnivery provides enterprise-grade email infrastructure for organizations where the successful delivery of transactional email directly impacts customer experience, revenue, compliance, and business operations. Every customer receives proactive monitoring, deliverability expertise, and a dedicated Technical Account Manager to help ensure critical messages reach the inbox. Reliably and on time.

"We're pleased to welcome Avtal to Omnivery," said Jack Wrigley, President of Omnivery. "As organizations increasingly rely on digital communications to build trust and improve customer engagement, the infrastructure behind those interactions becomes mission-critical. Avtal is bringing a modern approach to consumer communications, and we're committed to providing the secure, reliable, and highly deliverable infrastructure needed to support that growth."

The deployment will enable Avtal to enhance the performance and resilience of its mission-critical email communications while helping ensure the compliance, operational visibility, and reliability required for regulated consumer financial communications.

About Avtal

Avtal is a digital engagement platform built specifically for the debt collection industry. Through a combination of email, SMS, self-service payment portals, and automation, Avtal helps collection agencies improve consumer engagement, increase recovery rates, and scale operations while maintaining regulatory compliance. Founded in Austin, Texas, Avtal serves collection agencies across the United States.

About Omnivery

Omnivery is trusted by organizations that view transactional email as essential business infrastructure. Built for enterprises where deliverability, security, privacy, and reliability directly impact customer experience, revenue, compliance, and business operations, Omnivery combines exceptional inbox performance with a security and privacy first architecture. Learn more at omnivery.com.

Media Contact

Jack Wrigley, Omnivery, 1 2147832525, [email protected], https://omnivery.com/

SOURCE Omnivery