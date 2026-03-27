Avvenire Technologies Launches AI Smart Cart to Revolutionize the In-Store Shopping Experience

"Not only the consumer will be able to shop faster and check out faster. They will be cruising on a mobile scooter which makes it ever more fun!" said Aldo Baiocchi, President of Avvenire Technologies Corp. Post this

The system uses artificial intelligence to recognize products, provide smart recommendations, and display real-time shopping updates directly on the cart's interface. Subtle navigation cues, including visual guidance, create a smooth and intuitive shopping flow while maintaining a natural and familiar retail experience.

In addition to improving the customer journey, the Avvenire Smart Cart delivers clear value for retailers, especially early adopters:

Increase sales per customer through guided shopping and intelligent recommendations

Price transparency year over year displayed, supporting informed purchasing decisions

Faster trips by 20 to 40 percent, allowing more customers to shop within the same timeframe

Co-op marketing opportunities through integrated digital promotions

An expected 2 percent increase in customers driven by mobility scooter capability

These advantages support both revenue growth and operational efficiency, making the platform a strong strategic investment for modern retail environments.

"Not only the consumer will be able to shop faster and check out faster. They will be cruising on a mobile scooter which makes it ever more fun!" said Aldo Baiocchi, President of Avvenire Technologies Corp.

The Avvenire Smart Cart is designed to bridge the gap between digital intelligence and physical retail, creating a more connected, efficient, and engaging in-store experience.

Avvenire Technologies Corp is currently opening discussions with grocery chains and retail partners interested in pilot programs and early adoption.

🔗 Learn more: https://avveniretech.com 🛒 Product page: https://avveniretech.com/aismartcart/.

Watch the AI Smart Cart in action:

🎬 AI Smart Cart — The Future of Retail Is Here: https://youtu.be/xn_g2gbyFOM 🎬 AI Smart Cart — Benefits for the Shopper: https://youtu.be/5r05FAlzoco.



Avvenire Technologies Corp is a Canadian technology company building an integrated ecosystem of artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, robotics, and advanced battery systems — unified by Infinitra, its proprietary AI platform. Founded on the principle that intelligence enhances life when guided by purpose, Avvenire develops technology that acts with awareness, learns with intent, and evolves with responsibility.

The company's product portfolio includes the AI Smart Mobile electric patrol vehicle for security and government clients, the AI Smart Cart for retail environments, and next-generation EV mobility solutions. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Avvenire Technologies is currently expanding through pilot programs and strategic partnerships across North America and internationally.

Media Contact

Aldo Baiocchi, Avvenire Technologies Corp., 1 (647) 556-4330, [email protected], www.avveniretech.com

SOURCE Avvenire Technologies Corp.