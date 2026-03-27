Avvenire Technologies Launches AI Smart Cart to Revolutionize the In-Store Shopping Experience

Avvenire Technologies Corp introduces the AI Smart Cart — an intelligent, AI-powered shopping cart that guides shoppers through the store, speeds up checkout by 20–40%, displays real-time deals and price transparency, enables co-op marketing for retailers, and doubles as a mobility scooter to welcome an entirely new customer base. Early retail adopters gain a first-mover advantage in the fastest-growing segment of in-store retail technology.
TORONTO, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avvenire Technologies Corp today announced the introduction of Avvenire Smart Cart, a next-generation intelligent shopping solution designed to enhance in-store experiences through real-time guidance, automation, and AI-driven insights.
The Avvenire Smart Cart brings a new level of convenience and efficiency to modern retail environments. Equipped with advanced sensors, autonomous navigation capabilities, and an integrated smart display, the cart assists shoppers throughout their journey by guiding them to products, optimizing routes, and reducing time spent navigating store aisles.
The system uses artificial intelligence to recognize products, provide smart recommendations, and display real-time shopping updates directly on the cart's interface. Subtle navigation cues, including visual guidance, create a smooth and intuitive shopping flow while maintaining a natural and familiar retail experience.
In addition to improving the customer journey, the Avvenire Smart Cart delivers clear value for retailers, especially early adopters:
- Increase sales per customer through guided shopping and intelligent recommendations
- Price transparency year over year displayed, supporting informed purchasing decisions
- Faster trips by 20 to 40 percent, allowing more customers to shop within the same timeframe
- Co-op marketing opportunities through integrated digital promotions
- An expected 2 percent increase in customers driven by mobility scooter capability
These advantages support both revenue growth and operational efficiency, making the platform a strong strategic investment for modern retail environments.
"Not only the consumer will be able to shop faster and check out faster. They will be cruising on a mobile scooter which makes it ever more fun!" said Aldo Baiocchi, President of Avvenire Technologies Corp.
The Avvenire Smart Cart is designed to bridge the gap between digital intelligence and physical retail, creating a more connected, efficient, and engaging in-store experience.
Avvenire Technologies Corp is currently opening discussions with grocery chains and retail partners interested in pilot programs and early adoption.
🔗 Learn more: https://avveniretech.com 🛒 Product page: https://avveniretech.com/aismartcart/.
Watch the AI Smart Cart in action:
- 🎬 AI Smart Cart — The Future of Retail Is Here: https://youtu.be/xn_g2gbyFOM 🎬 AI Smart Cart — Benefits for the Shopper: https://youtu.be/5r05FAlzoco.
-
Avvenire Technologies Corp is a Canadian technology company building an integrated ecosystem of artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, robotics, and advanced battery systems — unified by Infinitra, its proprietary AI platform. Founded on the principle that intelligence enhances life when guided by purpose, Avvenire develops technology that acts with awareness, learns with intent, and evolves with responsibility.
The company's product portfolio includes the AI Smart Mobile electric patrol vehicle for security and government clients, the AI Smart Cart for retail environments, and next-generation EV mobility solutions. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Avvenire Technologies is currently expanding through pilot programs and strategic partnerships across North America and internationally.
Media Contact
Aldo Baiocchi, Avvenire Technologies Corp., 1 (647) 556-4330, [email protected], www.avveniretech.com
SOURCE Avvenire Technologies Corp.
Share this article