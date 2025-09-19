AWAIM® Expands Global Investment Capabilities with SFC License for Hong Kong Operations

Our Hong Kong expansion represents a natural evolution of our commitment to delivering forward-looking investment solutions to investors worldwide Post this

STRATEGIC GLOBAL EXPANSION

The Hong Kong expansion represents a key milestone in AWAIM's global growth strategy and enables the firm to leverage Hong Kong's position as a leading international financial hub. This development allows AWAIM to:

Offer Expanded Investment Strategies: Hong Kong -based clients now gain access to AWAIM's ACGM Total Portfolio Solutions Suite™, which includes four tactical asset allocation strategies ranging from Low Growth to Aggressive Growth, previously available only to U.S. investors.

Enhance Cross-Border Capabilities: The SFC license facilitates seamless delivery of AWAIM's investment management services across jurisdictions, adhering to both U.S. SEC and Hong Kong SFC regulatory requirements.

First-Hand Research & Engagement: The expansion enables a more intimate knowledge acquisition as it pertains to international markets. This is particularly vital as global capital markets are forecasted to become ever more disintegrated.

EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP PERSPECTIVE

Ivan Illan, MHKSI, AIF, CFS, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of AWAIM, commented: "Our Hong Kong expansion represents a natural evolution of our commitment to delivering forward-looking investment solutions to investors worldwide. The SFC license enables us to bring our disciplined, research-driven approach to portfolio management to one of the world's most dynamic financial centers while maintaining the highest regulatory standards across all jurisdictions where we operate."

Illan added: "This milestone reflects our dedication to identifying opportunities that optimize risk and return for clients, much like our recent strategic portfolio adjustments within the ACGM Total Portfolio Solutions Suite™ where we proactively reallocated assets from U.S. large cap equities to capitalize on Non-U.S. and emerging market trends."

FUTURE PROSPECTS

The Hong Kong expansion enables AWAIM to introduce its innovative investment strategies to Asian markets, including its tactical asset allocation approach that actively manages portfolio holdings, across asset classes, geographies, sectors, credit, and duration, throughout economic cycles based on forward-looking risk assessment . The firm plans to host a series of its Perspectives seminars in Hong Kong during the fourth quarter of 2025 to introduce its capabilities to regional professional investors and financial advisors.

About AWAIM

Aligne Wealth Advisors Investment Management (AWAIM®) is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Century City, California, with additional operations in Hong Kong through AWAIM (HK) LIMITED. The firm offers the ACGM Total Portfolio Solutions Suite™ to high-net-worth investors, family offices, pension plans, and trusts. Founded by Forbes thought leader and bestselling Wiley author Ivan Illan, AWAIM maintains a commitment to proactive risk management and dynamic portfolio strategies .

AWAIM is a Registered Trademark (®) of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and Trade Marks Registry, Intellectual Property Department HKSAR.

For more information, please visit AWAIM (HK) LIMITED LinkedIn Page at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/awaim-hk-limited

Media Contact

Ivan Illan, AWAIM, 1 3107950622 101, [email protected], https://www.alignewealth.com/

