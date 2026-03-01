Awakened Films Celebrates 18 Years of Creative Visual Storytelling and Expands Into AI-Driven Content Creation

Women-owned New Jersey production company marks milestone with strategic expansion into emerging digital and AI content verticals
MADISON, N.J., March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Awakened Films, a women-owned video production and creative content company based in New Jersey, is celebrating its 18th year in business with the expansion of new service offerings focused on AI-assisted content creation, social media marketing, and scalable digital storytelling solutions for corporate and nonprofit organizations.
Founded in 2008, Awakened Films has grown from a boutique production studio into a nationally recognized creative partner serving brands, healthcare organizations, educational institutions, and nonprofit leaders seeking strategic video communication solutions. The company's milestone reflects both sustained regional growth and a broader shift in how organizations communicate in an increasingly video-first and AI-enabled media landscape.
"As communication channels evolve, organizations are under pressure to produce more content with greater clarity and consistency," said Gillian Schuler, co-founder and executive producer of Awakened Films. "Our expansion into AI-supported workflows allows us to help clients move faster while preserving the human storytelling and strategic thinking that meaningful communication still requires."
The company's expansion builds upon established production verticals including commercial advertising, corporate communications, nonprofit storytelling, social media content development, and studio-based production services. These offerings support marketing leaders, communications teams, and digital agencies seeking integrated creative production partners capable of scaling content across platforms.
Key service areas include:
- Commercial video production: https://awakenedfilms.com/our-work/commercial-video/
- Corporate video production: https://awakenedfilms.com/our-work/corporate-video/
- Social media marketing and video strategy: https://awakenedfilms.com/new-jersey-social-media/
- Studio production services: https://awakenedfilms.com/studio/
- Nonprofit video production: https://awakenedfilms.com/our-work/nonprofit-video-production/
Over nearly two decades, Awakened Films has partnered with organizations ranging from Fortune 500 corporations to national nonprofits and global brands, helping leadership teams translate complex ideas into clear, emotionally resonant visual narratives. The company operates from its Madison, New Jersey studio and maintains a statewide production network supporting projects throughout the Northeast and across the United States.
Industry analysts increasingly point to video and AI-enabled content creation as central drivers of modern brand communication, particularly as marketing and communications departments adapt to higher content demand across digital, social, and streaming platforms.
"AI is changing production workflows, but it does not replace strategy, empathy, or creative judgment," said Jason Schuler, co-founder and president. "Our focus is helping organizations responsibly integrate new technologies while strengthening authenticity and trust in their messaging."
As Awakened Films enters its nineteenth year, the company continues to invest in creative talent, technology infrastructure, and expanded services designed to support communications leaders navigating rapid change across media channels.
About Awakened Films
Awakened Films is a New Jersey-based, women-owned video production and creative content company specializing in commercial, social media, nonprofit, healthcare, education, and corporate video production. Since 2008, the company has helped organizations connect, inspire, and drive growth through its Creative Visual Storytelling™ methodology. Awakened Films operates a full-service production studio in New Jersey and supports clients nationwide.
Examples of recent commercial, corporate, nonprofit, and studio productions can be viewed at https://awakenedfilms.com/
Media Contact
Jason Schuler, Awakened Films, 1 9083675534, [email protected], Awakened Films
SOURCE Awakened Films
Share this article