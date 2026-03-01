Awakened Films Celebrates 18 Years of Creative Visual Storytelling and Expands Into AI-Driven Content Creation

Organizations are being asked to communicate faster, across more platforms, with greater clarity than ever before. The integration of AI into content creation isn't about replacing creativity. It's about helping organizations scale meaningful storytelling while keeping human insight at the center. Post this

"As communication channels evolve, organizations are under pressure to produce more content with greater clarity and consistency," said Gillian Schuler, co-founder and executive producer of Awakened Films. "Our expansion into AI-supported workflows allows us to help clients move faster while preserving the human storytelling and strategic thinking that meaningful communication still requires."

The company's expansion builds upon established production verticals including commercial advertising, corporate communications, nonprofit storytelling, social media content development, and studio-based production services. These offerings support marketing leaders, communications teams, and digital agencies seeking integrated creative production partners capable of scaling content across platforms.

Over nearly two decades, Awakened Films has partnered with organizations ranging from Fortune 500 corporations to national nonprofits and global brands, helping leadership teams translate complex ideas into clear, emotionally resonant visual narratives. The company operates from its Madison, New Jersey studio and maintains a statewide production network supporting projects throughout the Northeast and across the United States.

Industry analysts increasingly point to video and AI-enabled content creation as central drivers of modern brand communication, particularly as marketing and communications departments adapt to higher content demand across digital, social, and streaming platforms.

"AI is changing production workflows, but it does not replace strategy, empathy, or creative judgment," said Jason Schuler, co-founder and president. "Our focus is helping organizations responsibly integrate new technologies while strengthening authenticity and trust in their messaging."

As Awakened Films enters its nineteenth year, the company continues to invest in creative talent, technology infrastructure, and expanded services designed to support communications leaders navigating rapid change across media channels.

About Awakened Films

Awakened Films is a New Jersey-based, women-owned video production and creative content company specializing in commercial, social media, nonprofit, healthcare, education, and corporate video production. Since 2008, the company has helped organizations connect, inspire, and drive growth through its Creative Visual Storytelling™ methodology. Awakened Films operates a full-service production studio in New Jersey and supports clients nationwide.

