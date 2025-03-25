Awakened Films Expands as a Premier Marketing Agency for Social Media in New Jersey

"We're not just a marketing agency for social media—we're storytellers helping New Jersey brands engage their customers on the platforms they use every day" — Gillian Schuler, Co-Founder & Senior Producer, Awakened Films Post this

"As digital marketing evolves, our clients need more than just great anchor videos; they need a partner who understands how to use the power of storytelling in short-form bites," said Gillian Schuler, Co-Founder and Senior Producer at Awakened Films. "We're excited to now offer social media plans in New Jersey, helping local businesses grow their presence with intention, creativity, and strategy."

The new services include:

Strategy-Driven Campaign Development – Deep-dive research into target audiences, competitors, and platform trends.

Custom Video Content Creation – Captivating, scroll-stopping videos designed for social platforms, from behind-the-scenes to brand stories and customer testimonials.

Channel Management & Optimization – Scheduling, posting, thumbnail and caption creation, and quarterly performance tracking.

With over 125 five-star reviews, dozens of awards, and a portfolio that includes work for brands like Church & Dwight, TripAdvisor, Summit Health, Columbia University, and the National Kidney Foundation, Awakened Films brings nearly two decades of creative expertise to this new offering.

"Awakened Films is well known for its corporate and commercial storytelling in the Garden State, but we're more than just a traditional production company," said Jason Schuler, Co-Founder and Creative Director at Awakened Films. "As video specialists, we understand how to craft content that's not only visually compelling but strategically built for social platforms—so our clients can show up consistently with minimal investment."

Whether launching a fresh campaign or building a long-term social content strategy, Awakened Films is now the go-to marketing agency for social media in New Jersey—blending heart, strategy, and cinematic quality in every post.

To explore social media packages or request a consultation, visit: awakenedfilms.com/new-jersey-social-media/ or call 908-367-5534

