Awakened Films Expands as a Premier Marketing Agency for Social Media in New Jersey

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Awakened Films, New Jersey's trusted name in cinematic video production and a woman-owned business, is proud to announce its expansion into social media marketing, officially positioning itself as a leading marketing agency for social media serving New Jersey businesses.
Known for emotionally resonant storytelling and high-quality visual content, Awakened Films is now offering tailored services to help brands and businesses amplify their voice across platforms like Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube, and more. This expansion empowers New Jersey companies to harness the power of short-form video and authentic storytelling to engage their audiences on the platforms they use every day.
"As digital marketing evolves, our clients need more than just great anchor videos; they need a partner who understands how to use the power of storytelling in short-form bites," said Gillian Schuler, Co-Founder and Senior Producer at Awakened Films. "We're excited to now offer social media plans in New Jersey, helping local businesses grow their presence with intention, creativity, and strategy."
The new services include:
- Strategy-Driven Campaign Development – Deep-dive research into target audiences, competitors, and platform trends.
- Custom Video Content Creation – Captivating, scroll-stopping videos designed for social platforms, from behind-the-scenes to brand stories and customer testimonials.
- Channel Management & Optimization – Scheduling, posting, thumbnail and caption creation, and quarterly performance tracking.
With over 125 five-star reviews, dozens of awards, and a portfolio that includes work for brands like Church & Dwight, TripAdvisor, Summit Health, Columbia University, and the National Kidney Foundation, Awakened Films brings nearly two decades of creative expertise to this new offering.
"Awakened Films is well known for its corporate and commercial storytelling in the Garden State, but we're more than just a traditional production company," said Jason Schuler, Co-Founder and Creative Director at Awakened Films. "As video specialists, we understand how to craft content that's not only visually compelling but strategically built for social platforms—so our clients can show up consistently with minimal investment."
Whether launching a fresh campaign or building a long-term social content strategy, Awakened Films is now the go-to marketing agency for social media in New Jersey—blending heart, strategy, and cinematic quality in every post.
To explore social media packages or request a consultation, visit: awakenedfilms.com/new-jersey-social-media/ or call 908-367-5534
