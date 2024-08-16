Awakened Films Expands Video Production Services in New Jersey

Leading Creative Production Company Brings Unmatched Storytelling to the Garden State

MADISON, N.J., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Awakened Films, a premier video production company known for its exceptional storytelling and innovative content creation, is proud to announce the expansion of its services throughout New Jersey. This strategic move aims to meet the growing demand for high-quality video production in the region, offering businesses, organizations, and individuals access to world-class creative solutions.

With a rich history of producing captivating content for a diverse range of clients, Awakened Films has earned a reputation for excellence in the industry. The company specializes in a wide array of services, including corporate videos, commercials, branded content, and social media content.

Key Highlights of Awakened Films' Services:

- Corporate Videos: Elevating corporate communications through professional, engaging, and visually stunning films.

- Commercials: Crafting memorable commercials that drive brand awareness and convert viewers into loyal customers.

- Branded Content: Creating branded video content that enhances digital presence across all platforms.

- Social Media Campaigns: Producing shareable, impactful videos tailored for maximum engagement on social media channels.

"We are thrilled to bring our video production expertise throughout New Jersey," said Jason Schuler, President at Awakened Films. "Our mission is to help brands tell their stories in the most compelling way possible, and we're excited to partner with businesses and organizations in the Garden State to achieve that."

Awakened Films' expansion throughout New Jersey comes at a time when video content is more crucial than ever for businesses looking to connect with their audiences. As part of the company's commitment to the local community, Awakened Films will also be offering one-off training sessions to help nonprofits enhance their own video production skills.

For more information about Awakened Films and its services, please visit www.awakenedfilms.com or contact Jason Schuler at 908-367-5534.

About Awakened Films

Awakened Films is a full-service video production company dedicated to creating powerful visual stories that inspire, engage, and entertain. With a team of talented filmmakers, producers, and editors, Awakened Films has worked with a diverse range of clients, from small businesses to global brands, delivering exceptional content across all platforms. The company is committed to pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation in every project it undertakes.

Contact Information:

Awakened Films

324 Main Street

Madison, NJ 07940

908-367-5534

https://awakenedfilms.com/

Media Contact

Jason Schuler, Awakened Films, 1 908-367-5534, [email protected]

