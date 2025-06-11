Awakened Films Recognized by Chamber of Commerce and State Senate for Community Impact

Awakened Films, a boutique video production studio in Madison, NJ, has been honored by the Madison Area Chamber of Commerce and the New Jersey State Legislature for its full-scale renovation and lasting contributions to the local creative economy.

Awakened Films, a leading video production studio in New Jersey, has been awarded the Best Total Renovation Award by the Madison Area Chamber of Commerce at its 2025 Annual Business Awards. During the June 3 ceremony at The Madison Hotel, Senator Anthony M. Bucco also presented Awakened Films with a joint citation from the New Jersey Senate and General Assembly, recognizing its investment in local economic development and the creative arts.

"This space is more than just an office…it's where stories are brought to life," said Jason Schuler, Co-Founder & Creative Director at Awakened Films. "We're honored to receive this award and so grateful to be part of a community that values creativity, growth, and connection."

The production studio's transformation began in 2023, when Awakened Films renovated a long-vacant industrial property into a fully equipped production facility for branded content, editing, and storytelling. The space now serves as a creative hub for the team's full-time staff, collaborators, and clients.

"We feel incredibly fortunate to do business in such a vibrant, supportive community," added Gillian Schuler, Co-Founder & Chief Financial Officer at Awakened Films. "The Madison Chamber has been an amazing partner, and we sincerely thank Senator Bucco for his kind words and continued support of local businesses like ours."

Awakened Films' growth coincides with New Jersey's rise as a destination for filmmakers, thanks in part to the New Jersey Film & Digital Media Tax Credit Program, which offers up to 35% in production incentives. With over $650 million in production spending in 2022 alone, and close proximity to New York City, the state has become a thriving hub for both major productions and boutique studios like Awakened.

Founded in 2008, Awakened Films has grown into one of New Jersey's most respected boutique video production agencies. Their client roster includes global brands, healthcare systems, national nonprofits, and educational institutions. The firm specializes in story-driven video content for websites, social media, fundraising, internal communications, and ad campaigns.

To learn more about Awakened Films, or schedule a tour of their Madison studio, please visit https://awakenedfilms.com/studio.

About Awakened Films

Awakened Films is a boutique video production company based in Madison, New Jersey. Since 2008, the team has created cinematic, story-driven content for businesses, nonprofits, and institutions nationwide. With a full-service studio and post-production team, Awakened Films helps brands communicate with clarity, creativity, and emotional impact. Learn more at awakenedfilms.com.

