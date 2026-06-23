Award-Winning 1 Million Women in Design & AI Expands Global Reach

"The future of AI will not be defined only by the intelligence of our machines, but by the diversity of the people who imagine them." — Kaladhar Bapu Post this

Founded by Kaladhar Bapu through the UMO Design Foundation, 1MW was created to address a critical gap in the AI era: the underrepresentation of women in designing and shaping the technologies that will define the future. The initiative equips women with design thinking, digital creativity, and AI literacy, empowering them to participate in the AI economy not only as users, but as creators, innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders.

Learn more about the initiative at https://1mw.umo.design.

Unlike traditional technology-skilling programs that focus exclusively on coding, 1MW uses human-centered design as an accessible entry point into AI. Through workshops, mentorship, digital learning experiences, community-led cohorts, and practical real-world applications, participants develop the confidence and skills needed to engage with emerging technologies and create meaningful impact in their communities.

In its early phase, the initiative has already demonstrated measurable results:

Trained 8,500+ women across urban, rural, and underserved communities

Built a network of 200+ mentors from the global design and technology ecosystem

Supported participants in securing internships, transitioning careers, launching freelance practices, and pursuing entrepreneurial opportunities

Developed a scalable curriculum and train-the-trainer model designed for deployment through local partners worldwide

As the initiative enters its next stage of growth, 1MW is expanding through collaborations with universities, nonprofits, corporations, and community organizations to increase access to design and AI education globally.

"The future of AI will not be defined only by the intelligence of our machines, but by the diversity of the people who imagine them," said Kaladhar Bapu, Founder & Chair of the UMO Design Foundation and Founder of 1 Million Women in Design & AI. "When we empower women with design thinking and AI literacy, we don't just create better career opportunities—we create more inclusive technologies, stronger economies, and a future that better reflects humanity itself. This recognition from Fast Company validates the importance of ensuring women help shape the AI era."

The initiative's growing global community is supported by the broader design ecosystem fostered through UXINDIA, one of Asia's leading design conferences and communities. More information is available at https://uxindia.org.

As AI increasingly influences healthcare, education, finance, governance, and everyday life, 1MW believes broadening participation in its creation is essential to building technologies that are more ethical, inclusive, and human-centered.

The organization is actively seeking partnerships with corporations, CSR programs, universities, foundations, philanthropists, policymakers, and ecosystem leaders committed to expanding opportunities for women in design and artificial intelligence.

One empowered woman changes a family. Many transform communities. One million can reshape the future.

For partnership opportunities, sponsorship inquiries, or to join the movement, visit https://1mw.umo.design.

About 1 Million Women in Design & AI

1 Million Women in Design & AI (1MW) is a global initiative of the UMO Design Foundation dedicated to equipping one million women with design thinking, digital creativity, and AI literacy by 2030. Through human-centered design education, mentorship, community partnerships, and scalable learning models, the initiative empowers women to become creators, innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders in the AI-driven economy while advancing more inclusive and equitable technology for society.

About UMO Design Foundation

UMO Design Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing design as a force for innovation, inclusion, and social impact. Through initiatives such as UXINDIA and 1 Million Women in Design & AI, the foundation brings together educators, industry leaders, governments, and communities to create opportunities, strengthen design leadership, and shape a more human-centered technological future.

Media Contact

Kaladhar Bapu

Founder & Chair, UMO Design Foundation

Founder, 1 Million Women in Design & AI

• https://1mw.umo.design

Media Contact

Kaladhar Bapu, UMO Design Foundaton, 1 3476889495, [email protected], https://1mw.umo.design

SOURCE UMO Design Foundaton