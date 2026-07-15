Award-Winning Arizona Band Last Train to Juarez Launches Midwest Tour Following Seven 2026 Josie Music Award Nominations

"We've built this band one show at a time. Winning Outlaw Group of the Year in 2024 was an incredible honor, and earning seven nominations this year tells us we're moving in the right direction." — Dejan Knezevic Post this

Among the tour's highlights are twelve performances during the world-famous Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, including appearances at Full Throttle Saloon and Glencoe CampResort, where the band has become a returning favorite among motorcycle enthusiasts from across the United States and around the world.

The tour follows another milestone year for Last Train to Juarez after receiving seven nominations for the 2026 Josie Music Awards, one of the nation's largest independent music awards programs. The nominations include:

Outlaw Country Group of the Year

Outlaw Country Vocalist of the Year (Dejan Knezevic)

Entertainer of the Year (Duo/Group)

Fan's Choice Award (Duo/Group)

Musician of the Year – Drums (Brian Teille)

Social Impact Song of the Year – "Borrowed Time" (Dejan Knezevic)

Social Impact Song of the Year – "Early Tuesday Morning" (Brian Teille)

The recognition continues an impressive three-year run for the band. In 2024, Last Train to Juarez was named Outlaw Group of the Year during the Josie Music Awards held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee. The band followed that achievement with three national nominations in 2025 before earning seven nominations this year, its strongest showing to date.

Unlike many nationally touring artists, Last Train to Juarez has built its career entirely independently. The band operates without a record label, management company or outside booking agency, relying instead on relentless touring, original music and direct relationships with fans.

Performing more than 200 shows each year, the band has developed a loyal grassroots following while growing its Facebook audience to nearly 50,000 followers. Along the way, Last Train to Juarez has shared stages with artists including Brantley Gilbert, Eli Young Band, Buckcherry, Kentucky Headhunters, Clay Walker, and Whey Jennings, continuing to earn recognition as one of Arizona's premier independent touring country bands.

Later this year, the band will release its newest single, "Company I Keep." Inspired by real-life experiences within motorcycle culture, the song explores the reality of being judged not for who you are, but for the people you ride beside. It examines profiling, loyalty and the assumptions often made about individuals based on their motorcycle club affiliation.

"We've built this band one show at a time just grinding it out on the road," said frontman Dejan Knezevic. "Winning Outlaw Group of the Year in 2024 was an incredible honor, and earning seven nominations this year tells us we're continuing to move in the right direction. We're excited to get back on the road, meet new fans, and bring our music to audiences throughout the Midwest."

Knezevic's path to country music is anything but traditional. Born in Chicago to Serbian immigrant parents, he spent years performing heavy metal before transitioning to country music in 2018. He is also a founding member of Arizona's Metalheads Motorcycle Club, a background that continues to influence the band's songwriting and authentic connection with motorcycle culture.

In addition to leading Last Train to Juarez, Knezevic is the founder of Zivio, a live music discovery platform that helps fans discover concerts, follow artists and venues, receive show reminders, and stay connected with the live music community. Fans can follow the band's tour, receive show reminders, and stay up to date by visiting:

www.Zivio.live/LTTJ

As Last Train to Juarez prepares to return to the road for another busy touring season, the band's mission remains unchanged: create authentic music, deliver unforgettable live performances, and continue earning new fans one show at a time.

ABOUT LAST TRAIN TO JUAREZ

Last Train to Juarez is an Arizona-based True Grit Country band known for its gritty blend of outlaw country and Southern rock influences. Named the 2024 Josie Music Awards Outlaw Group of the Year at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House, the independent band performs more than 200 shows annually throughout the United States and has earned national recognition for its original music, high-energy live performances, and relentless touring schedule.

For tour dates, music, videos, and more information, visit:

www.Zivio.live/LTTJ

Media Contact

Angela Knezevic, Last Train to Juarez, 1 4807030771, [email protected], Zivio.live/LTTJ

SOURCE Last Train to Juarez