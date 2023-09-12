Award-Winning Attorney Kristen Corpion, Esq. Joins Trembly Law Firm as Partner & Chief Innovation Officer

"We are overly thrilled to welcome Kristen onto the team here at Trembly Law. We believe she will perfectly align with our firm's forward-thinking philosophy for our clients." - Founding Partner, Brett Trembly, Esq. Tweet this

TLF is known across South Florida as one of the leaders when it comes to business litigation and trailblazing work as an outside General Counsel for small and medium-sized business. With a focus on all aspects of corporate law - from litigation to franchise to IP, the existing partners at TLF expect Corpion to fit in seamlessly.

"Brett's been a mentor and friend since my first year out of law school when we met through our mutual work with the Dade County Bar. Brett encouraged and supported me as a Rookie hanging my own shingle – a kindness I've always greatly appreciated. When I decided I was ready to expand my small business and start-up practice, TLF was my first choice to combine forces with. Each of our respective skillsets really compliment one another, and I am excited about what we build together."

Known for her legal advocacy, her work as an educator, and her impact as a community leader, Corpion is the face of the modern lawyer. After graduating from Berkeley Law School and kick-starting her career at elite international law firm Greenberg Traurig, Corpion founded her own innovative law firm, CORPlaw helping modern entrepreneurs grow and safeguard their businesses. Her existing clients should find a smooth transition into TLF, as the two firms have very similar outlooks on protecting business owners.

"Trembly Law is known for the good work we do for our clients. With the addition of Kristen to the team, we continue improving the way our clients navigate legal challenges. Kristen brings an impressive skill set that is rare, and shares our vision for the Firm. I'm excited to have her as a Partner." - Managing Partner, Christian Rodriguez, Esq..

Drawing on an impressive repertoire of successful cases and a unique view on business and entrepreneurship, Corpion's position within the legal community stands strong and well-known. Her arrival signifies TLF's unwavering commitment to delivering game-changing solutions to clients and to continuing to be recognized as a modern, innovative, law firm.

Kristen has been recognized for her efforts and innovations in the legal industry, earning various awards and distinctions including being selected by her peers as SuperLawyers, Rising Star every year since 2019 to present and a Florida Legal Elite, Up & Comer (2022). She was also honored as a Prestigious Women, Innovator Award recipient by South Florida Business & Wealth (2022), a Rising Star by Miami Women Who Rock (2021) and as a Legal Trailblazer by the Daily Business Review (2019).

(About the Firm) — Trembly Law Firm

PROTECTING THE ECONOMY, ONE BUSINESS AT A TIME.

At the Trembly Law Firm, we believe that business owners, entrepreneurs and job creators are the backbone of our economy. In addition to our "every client matters" philosophy, one of the strengths of the Trembly Law Firm is our proven track record working with businesses and individuals from all over Miami. Our Firm attorneys have built an impressive portfolio of hundreds of business and franchise clients, whom we represent both in and out of court. This is why the Firm has been named to the Inc. 5,000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the US for three consecutive years.

For more information, visit our website at www.tremblylaw.com.

Media Contact

Kristen Corpion, Esq., Trembly Law Firm, 1 305-431-5678, [email protected], tremblylaw.com

SOURCE Trembly Law Firm