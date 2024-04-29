Award-Winning Author Calls to Reform the School System Across the Nation

Follow main character Joe Robinson's trials and tribulations in inner city Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crime, drugs, guns – in Philadelphia, Pa., an evolving city where public education cannot be overstated in Author Roger Colley's eyes, but reformed. A born and bred Philadelphian and son of a long-term inner-city teacher, Colley prepares the next generation of educators for the challenges ahead in his new book, "CONFLICT: In My City of Brotherly Love."
Inspired to turn the world of conflict to motivation for kids, Roger introduces his main character, Joe Robinson, a neighborhood kid. In this short story, readers will follow his trials, tribulations, and his ultimate success.
"I wanted my readers to be immersed in the daily conflicts the majority of inner-city kids face," Colley said. "However, when teaching these children how to resolve conflict, particularly without resorting to violence, better methods of restoring personal discipline combined with love have shown to improve the failing public school systems across the nation."
As Colley confronts the challenges of the education school system, he rallies for educators, policymakers, parents, and students alike, challenging them to reimagine education not as a one-size-fits-all arrangement but a system nursing the diverse talents and aspirations of every student.
"My goal in Philadelphia is to have the University of Pennsylvania to become the father of the family," Colley said. "These issues are not just in Philadelphia, this is all over the county, resulting in neglect, something major organizations must recognize. This novel serves as the motivation for anyone willing to do something about it, to help our next generation."
"CONFLICT: In My City of Brotherly Love"
By Roger Colley
ISBN: 9781663259455 (softcover); 9781663259462 (electronic)
Available at Author Website, iUniverse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Roger Colley is a semi-retired business executive and former trustee of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. He has a degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania. He and his wife, Janice, live in Pa. and Calif., and are blessed with four children and seven grandchildren. This is his fifth novel. To learn more, please visit https://rogercolley.com/.
