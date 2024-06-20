Award-winning author James Michael Matthew releases groundbreaking climate change solution: 'Building Fjords in the Great Deserts'

New book presents a strategy to defeat climate change without relying on net-zero carbon goals

GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-winning author James Michael Matthew marks his publishing comeback with the release of "Building Fjords in the Great Deserts" (published by Archway Publishing). This book builds on his previous publications and lays out a detailed plan to defeat climate change while seizing the greatest economic and social opportunity of all time.

Following the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, it became popular to label the fossil fuels industry as "the elephant in the room." However, Matthew argues that this is merely a distraction from the real issue at hand. The real elephant in the room — the one that no one wants to acknowledge let alone talk about — is that net zero carbon and sustainability will never work to defeat climate change. Matthew explains that net-zero carbon and sustainability initiatives, even if achievable, will not address the pressing challenges of rising ocean coastlines, biodiversity loss, desertification, and ongoing climate change. Hence, he presents a bold and unconventional solution: building fjords in the great deserts. His detailed plan involves pumping ocean water into existing salt basins in deserts and arid regions worldwide. By reintroducing water that originally came from land back onto land, the author believes the world can effectively combat climate change. Furthermore, he emphasizes that this approach is not only environmentally sustainable but also economically viable, capable of paying off national debts, funding entitlements, ending crime and homelessness, and solving the global water crisis.

"The leaders and elites of the world are totally lost with no answers to solve climate change or any of the other great crises facing the societies of the world today. Instead, the decisions they are making and acts they are taking are only worsening these global crises," Matthew states.

"Building Fjords in the Great Deserts" is dedicated to those who are searching for a strategic plan to defeat climate change without relying on net zero carbon. It is a must-read for policymakers, environmentalists, economists, and concerned citizens alike. Visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/838843-building-fjords-in-the-great-deserts to get a copy.

"Building Fjords in the Great Deserts"

By James Michael Matthew

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 166 pages | ISBN 9781665760003

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 166 pages | ISBN 9781665760027

E-Book | 166 pages | ISBN 9781665760010

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

James Michael Matthew is an award-winning author, financial executive, and industrialist with over 40 years of experience. He is the founder and chairman of JM Prophecies Corporation. His company's mission is "Tackling the Major Challenges of Our Times and Building The Selfless Economy." He graduated from The Johns Hopkins University with a master's in biotechnology enterprise and entrepreneurship, an MBA from Michigan State University, and a bachelor's in accounting and auditing from the University of Illinois-Springfield. Matthew has completed postgraduate studies in law and sustainability and the future of sustainable business at the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, the University of Oxford. His other works include "Prophecy before Vision," "Reject Self-Serving Power," "Building the Climate Change Bridge," "The Two $20 Trillion Opportunities," "The Leadership Broadcasting Company" and "Building the Selfless Economy."

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, [email protected] , https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/838843-building-fjords-in-the-great-deserts

SOURCE Archway Publishing