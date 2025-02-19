Award-Winning Author Proposes Solutions for Problems within US Healthcare

"It is no secret that our state and federal politicians are taking money from Big Pharma, and have thereby become their minions, and do their bidding. They no longer represent us, the common people, but rather the interests of Big Money such as Big Pharma…" - Stephen Heartland. Post this

In his book, Stephen Heartland draws inspiration from the life of Louis Pasteur, whom he proclaims as the GOAT (greatest of all time), to compare how modern scientific methods and healthcare practices have strayed from true science as advocated by Pasteur. He contends that Big Pharma has focused more on money, and less on healthcare which would improve the lives of people.

As a fan of Louis Pasteur, Stephen Heartland is not an anti-vaxxer. He respects the great achievement of vaccination, but advocates caution in his book:

"Vaccination has its place in society. It has just gone a little overboard. It is being overdone. It has lost the process of common sense. The goal is to have healthy children with no medical issues or mental problems. We have strayed from this goal, a lot. There is a time and a place for some of the vaccines, but not all of them, and certainly not as they are recommended by the CDC…

… It is time to do a major rethinking of the recommended vaccine schedule, and at what age which vaccines should be given to maximize protection of our children from contagious diseases, while also protecting them from adverse effects from the vaccines."

Stephen Heartland points the finger of blame on corruption for many of the problems we currently have within our healthcare system. Another quote from his book:

The reviews for the book have been favorable. One editorial review stated that the policy solutions are presented well:

"…the 16 solutions offered by Heartland to ensure the health of children and adults are quite cogent. These include stopping payoffs to clinics to promote vaccines, informed consent, using true placebos in trials, removing liability protection for vaccine manufacturers, and banning any unproven vaccines…

…the author does a good job of presenting the main issues and providing policy solutions."

– Kevin Baldeosingh, Indie Reader Pro Review

Stephen Heartland hopes that the new administration will consider his proposed solutions to healthcare in the United States. As he stated in his book, there are a multitude of potential changes which would be beneficial to everyday Americans, but the ones outlined, as quoted within the book, would be:

"… a good start to the changes in the system which should be implemented to improve medical science and healthcare in this country."

Hopefully, the new administration and those in charge of US healthcare policy will make decisions which will benefit the lives of people and improve their health.

About the Author:

Stephen Heartland has a vaccine injured child. This injury prompted him to do extensive research on vaccines and healthcare in the United States. What he learned from his research he felt compelled to share, which is why he wrote this book. It is his hope that the information he shares within his book will be helpful for others.

More information concerning Stephen Heartland and his book can be found on Amazon where his book is distributed, on Goodreads, and on his website www.stephenheartland.com. Also, he can be reached by email at [email protected].

The link for his book on Amazon can be found here:

LOUIS PASTEUR CONDEMNS BIG PHARMA: Vaccines, Drugs, and Healthcare in the United States: Heartland, Stephen: 9798990472112: Amazon.com: Books

