Award Winning Author Shares Touching Story Inspired by her own Loss

LOS OSOS, Calif., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dedicated to all the children who have lost a parent, award winning author Lorie Brallier shares the story of 11-year-old JJ in her new book, "Hit it All the Way to Toledo!"

JJ loves baseball but feels like he has fallen under an evil curse ever since his dad died. No matter how hard he tries, his game is off. He faces even more challenges as his mom takes him away from all his friends and moves them to a little town in Ohio, where baseball is king.

"Baseball holds a special place in my heart," Brallier said. "My boyfriend plays baseball, and he provided a lot of insight when it came to writing about the actual gameplay. It's a wonderful sport that connects people of all ages."

As JJ goes through the journey of grief and major life changes, he faces bullying in his new town. Overcoming the trials of childhood and loss, with the help of those who care about him, JJ finds his confidence and courage again. "Hit it All the Way to Toledo!" is not written as a sad story, rather Brallier wants readers to come away inspired.

"I know how debilitating the loss of a parent can be," Brallier said. "I lost my mom when I was young. I want to empower kids who feel lost and alone for one reason or another, to use their own inner strength by using the power of visualization and positive thinking to get through or overcome negative experiences."

Brallier understands that everyone experiences loss at some point in their lives and hopes that readers of any age can find encouragement from JJ.

About the author

Lorie Brallier is the author of eight fast paced action-adventure novels for kids and young adults. "Hit it All the Way to Toledo!" won the most promising manuscript at the SCBWI-LA writers day conference, as well as first place at the Central Coast Writer's Day Conference, winning the Lillian Dean award.

To learn more, please visit https://www.loriebrallier.com/.

