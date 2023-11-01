Award-Winning, Bestselling Inspirational Handbook, "Zen and the Art of Navigating College," Released as Audiobook

Award-winning and bestselling author Peter Klein has just released an audiobook version of his inspiring book, Zen and the Art of Navigating College: An Inquiry into the True Nature of Education and the Power of Self-Discovery. The release of the audiobook format provides college students another avenue for personal growth while on-the-go.

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-winning and bestselling author Peter Klein has just released an audiobook version of his inspiring book, Zen and the Art of Navigating College: An Inquiry into the True Nature of Education and the Power of Self-Discovery. The unabridged audiobook is now available on Audible.com (an Amazon company). Klein's audiobook was previously released in print and eBook on July 11. The release of the audiobook format provides college students another avenue for personal growth while on-the-go.

At best, college can offer an invaluable experience if it leads to finding your purpose. Unfortunately, 2/3rds of college graduates end up in careers that have nothing to do with their major. At its worst, the student fails to garner the skills needed for a viable career, subjecting the graduate to years of lateral wandering in a quest for meaning. The challenge is how can you find your purpose without having a fundamental understanding of yourself?

An Amazon #1 bestseller in two categories, college guides and adult and continuing education; this book empowers readers to capture the full potential of a college education. Drawing upon the great thinkers of contemporary philosophy, psychology, and science, Zen and the Art of Navigating College reveals a revolutionary way to navigate the complexities and pitfalls of college and life after graduation. At the intersection of knowledge, philosophy and the metaphysical, one can find insights and understanding that can have powerful influence on one's perspective. Those insights can shape a reader's views, advance awareness and help to frame who we are.

Robert Pirsig referred to it as lateral knowledge, "a knowledge that's from a wholly unexpected direction, from a direction that's not even understood as a direction until the knowledge forces itself upon you."

Zen and the Art of Navigating College is a first-of-its-kind handbook for being prepared to get what you really need from the college experience, including how to:

Look beyond the limited views of gifted academics, who are unable to see the wider view of your talents and ambitions.

Develop a meaningful social and professional network.

Take full advantage of college facilities and programs to facilitate self-discovery.

Select courses combined with insights & strategies that will help you get interviews with employers.

The book has received numerous glowing reviews from outlets including Kirkus, Blue Ink Review and Midwest Book Review, and is the recipient of prestigious industry awards such as Literary Titan and The Pinnacle Book Achievement Award.

Peter Klein was born in Austria in a hastily assembled refugee camp. He holds degrees in chemistry, a graduate degree in biochemistry and nutrition, and a graduate degree in Business and Finance. His migration to America resulted in the crossing of a huge cultural and political divide, a life changing event that triggered a lifelong search for answers to the human condition. Exposed to a wide field of study including forty years of inference reading has allowed him to connect the dots across disciplines to offer up fresh perspectives. He writes non-fiction books that are part storytelling, part letter to a younger generation and part auto biographical, wrestling with issues that have confounded people through the ages.

For more information, visit the author's website. To set up an interview, or for information regarding Zen and the Art of Navigating College, please contact [email protected].

Zen and the Art of Navigating College: An Inquiry into the True Nature of Education and the Power of Self-Discovery (ISBN:978-1637555083) is published by Mascot Books and is on sale now from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Amplify Publishing Group (APG). It is distributed by APG, Ingram, the American Wholesale Book Company, Baker & Taylor, and Follett Library Resources. Find the accompanying eBook and Audiobook versions.

