Award-Winning Children's Author Karen M. Greenwald to Speak at The Waldo International School On Her New Book, "The Mud Angels: How Students Saved The City Of Florence"

Karen M. Greenwald's visit and the story of 'The Mud Angels' align perfectly with our commitment to fostering a global perspective among our students. This event will be a highlight of our academic calendar. Post this

"The Mud Angels" offers children a riveting look at the challenges, dangers, and victories that occurred in Florence, Italy following a massive flooding of the normally calm Arno River in 1966. It narrates the journey of international volunteers, famously known as Angeli del Fango or Mud Angels, who played a pivotal role in rescuing and preserving the city's invaluable treasures and artifacts. Through the eyes of a young girl, readers are introduced to the selflessness and bravery of these volunteers, many of whom were students from around the world, including the United States. In researching her book, Ms. Greenwald relied heavily on primary research yielded from interviewing sixteen American Mud Angels, as well as Italian experts, and Florentines who lived through the flood as children. The Mud Angels not only sheds light on a significant historical event but also embodies the themes of unity, international cooperation, selflessness, and the importance of cultural heritage.

Greenwald's literary works, including 2022 Notable Kansas Book award-winner, "A Vote For Susanna: The First Woman Mayor," are renowned for their deep educational value and engaging narratives. She expresses great enthusiasm for sharing The Mud Angels with the Waldo School community. "I am thrilled to bring The Mud Angels to the vibrant and curious minds at Waldo International School. The book centers on the extraordinary events surrounding the flood of Florence in 1966 and its aftermath, serving as a testament to the spirit of volunteerism and cultural preservation. Ultimately, it's also a love letter to both Florentines and the brave young people who risked their own health and safety to help save antiquities. I look forward to delving into this remarkable piece of history with the students and discussing what impact they can have on our world.".

Daniela Elena Sarbu, Founder and Managing Director of Waldo International School, shared her anticipation for the event. "Karen M. Greenwald's visit and the story of 'The Mud Angels' align perfectly with our commitment to fostering a global perspective among our students. This event will not only be a highlight of our academic calendar but also a meaningful opportunity for our students to learn about the impact of ignoring that which divides us and working towards a common goal. We are eager for our students to engage with this inspiring story."

Released this month, "The Mud Angels" is available on Amazon and invites readers to explore a narrative enriched with lessons of empathy, resilience, and the impact youth can have on society and in history.

For more information on Karen M. Greenwald and her impactful work, please visit https://www.KarenGreenwald.com/

For more information about Waldo International School, visit https://waldoschool.com

or follow the school on Instagram @thewaldoschool and LinkedIn at World of ABC, The Waldo School.

About Waldo International School

Waldo International School, founded in 2011 and operating as World of ABC, LLC, is a beacon of personalized learning and innovation in Jersey City. With a commitment to individualized education, the school offers a range of programs for preschool to 8th grade, integrating a rich curriculum with extracurricular activities in arts, sciences, and sports. Waldo School is known for its small class sizes, critical research skills teaching, and its dedication to the International Baccalaureate programs, preparing students for success in the 21st century.

About Karen M. Greenwald

KAREN M. GREENWALD is an award-winning children's author. Her book, A VOTE FOR SUSANNA, THE FIRST WOMAN MAYOR (Albert Whitman), was named a Kansas Notable Book in 2022. Kansas chose it to represent their state at the Library of Congress National Book Festival and in the Library of Congress' Great Reads from Great Places initiative. It also took center stage at several events of the National Women's History Museum. THE MUD ANGELS: HOW STUDENTS SAVED THE CITY OF FLORENCE (Albert Whitman) launches in April of 2024. It is currently available to purchase on pre-order. Karen holds book drives for underserved school libraries and cofounded popular kidlit contest, #SunWriteFun, which also raises money (or book donations) for school and public libraries. Professionally, her strategic branding efforts have earned 17 international awards, including a 2023 Platinum MEA. Prior, she practiced international environmental conservation law. She is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Georgetown University and holds her JD from Georgetown University Law Center.

Media Contact

Brooke Greenwald, The Waldo International School, 240-370-7036, [email protected], https://waldoschool.com

SOURCE The Waldo International School