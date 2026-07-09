Award-Winning Collective Counseling Solutions and The Second Act Launch Joint Venture to Reimagine Behavioral Health Navigation

"By combining clinical expertise with modern technology, we're creating a personalized experience that helps people connect with care while giving clinicians better ways to reach individuals." — Nicholas Manchini, LPC, LMFT, Co-founder & CEO, Collective Counseling Solutions Post this

People don't need more choices. They need more confidence in the choice they make. The companies share a belief that technology should reduce friction, provide greater clarity, and help people make more informed decisions while preserving the essential role of human connection, clinical expertise, and individual choice.

"Every day, we meet people who are ready to begin therapy but aren't sure where to start or who to trust," said Nicholas Manchini, LPC, LMFT, Co-founder & CEO of Collective Counseling Solutions. "By combining clinical expertise with modern technology, we're creating a more responsive, personalized experience that helps people connect with care while giving clinicians better ways to reach the individuals they can best serve."

"People looking for a therapist shouldn't have to rely on guesswork or endless searching," added Michael Newborn, Co-founder & CEO of The Second Act. "We believe AI should help people navigate that journey with greater clarity and confidence, not replace human judgment. By combining technology, data, and clinical expertise, we're building a smarter way to help people discover therapists who may be a strong fit."

Development is already underway, with an initial deployment planned within Collective Counseling Solutions' provider network before expanding to additional organizations and communities.

About Collective Counseling Solutions

Collective Counseling Solutions is a behavioral health organization dedicated to expanding access to high-quality therapy while advancing how care is delivered. Through its growing network of providers, CCS supports clinicians with modern infrastructure, operational services, and innovative approaches that strengthen the experience for both therapists and the individuals they serve. In 2022, Collective Counseling Solutions was recognized as the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce's Start-Up of the Year for its innovation and impact within Colorado's behavioral health community.

About The Second Act

The Second Act is a technology and media company focused on helping people navigate life's most important transitions with greater clarity and confidence. The company created trysam.ai, an AI-powered platform that helps individuals discover and connect with coaches and other trusted professionals across career development, leadership, entrepreneurship, and personal growth. In addition to its technology platform, The Second Act produces media centered on stories of reinvention, highlighting individuals navigating meaningful transitions throughout their lives and careers. Learn more at trysam.ai and secondactmovement.com.

Media Contact

Media Team, The Second Act, 1 303-000-0000 EmailOnly, [email protected], https://secondactmovement.com

SOURCE The Second Act