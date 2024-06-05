Award-Winning Composer and Pianist Georges Tomb Makes Triumphant Debut at Carnegie Hall

World Premiere of "A Memorial Bow," a Symphony Piece Written by Award-Winning Composer & Concert Pianist Georges Tomb, who debuted this piece at Carnegie Hall for Memorial Day, May 25, 2024.

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- World Premiere of "A Memorial Bow," a Symphony Piece Written by Award-Winning Composer & Concert Pianist Georges Tomb, who debuted this piece at Carnegie Hall for Memorial Day, May 25, 2024. Performed by Georges Tomb on the piano, he was accompanied by an orchestra and choir of more than 300 conducted by Joanna Medawar Nachef. This piece is dedicated to the U.S. Memorial Day and United Against Violence, saluting all the heroes who dedicated their lives to this country. The performance received a huge standing ovation and will be recorded with the Budapest Symphony Orchestra this summer, along with songs featuring A list Artists, and scores, to be submitted for a 2025 Grammy nomination.