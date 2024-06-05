Award-Winning Composer and Pianist Georges Tomb Makes Triumphant Debut at Carnegie Hall

World Premiere of "A Memorial Bow," a Symphony Piece Written by Award-Winning Composer & Concert Pianist Georges Tomb, who debuted this piece at Carnegie Hall for Memorial Day, May 25, 2024.
NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- World Premiere of "A Memorial Bow," a Symphony Piece Written by Award-Winning Composer & Concert Pianist Georges Tomb, who debuted this piece at Carnegie Hall for Memorial Day, May 25, 2024. Performed by Georges Tomb on the piano, he was accompanied by an orchestra and choir of more than 300 conducted by Joanna Medawar Nachef. This piece is dedicated to the U.S. Memorial Day and United Against Violence, saluting all the heroes who dedicated their lives to this country. The performance received a huge standing ovation and will be recorded with the Budapest Symphony Orchestra this summer, along with songs featuring A list Artists, and scores, to be submitted for a 2025 Grammy nomination.
Compared in Italy to Morricone, Tomb's next score is for Jennifer Murphy's "I Want To Be A Neenja," premiering at the Beverly Hills Fine Arts Center on June 7, 2024. He is also scoring international films, one for Bugatti "Romano Artiolli! Reviving Bugatti.": Documentary on Bugatti's Former Owner 'Romano Artioli – The Last Great Dreamer' Boarded by Grandave Capital (EXCLUSIVE) https://variety.com/2023/film/global/bugatti-romano-artioli-the-last-great-dreamer-grandave-capital-1235535107/, "L'Homme Des Signes," and "Autisto," a film about autism. Additionally, "Inferno in Paris" has drawn comparisons to America's John Williams. Georges Tomb continues to grace international stages with his transcendent compositions in the genres of classical orchestration, ballet music, jazz/blues, show music, musicals, dance music, operas, and Spanish/Latin with a twist of classical orchestration. This versatility has entrusted him with many film scores in the cinema world of Hollywood, the grand theaters of Europe, and the vibrant landscapes of the Middle East. His meticulously crafted melodies captivate audiences, transcend boundaries, touch souls, and inspire nations far and wide, solidifying his spot among musical royalty.
Enter the enchanting world of Georges Tomb, where music and magic converge to bring timeless tales to life. As the commissioned composer of the illustrious Italian ballet "Pinocchio," Georges stands at the helm of a grand musical odyssey. Alongside Balletto Del Sud and visionary choreographer Freddy Franzutti, Georges prepares to unveil "Pinocchio" to the world stage. This captivating production, marking the 140th anniversary of Carlo Collodi's beloved novel, promises to mesmerize audiences across the U.S., Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.
Georges Tomb understands that the secret to living is giving. Once we reach the apex of our careers, it is essential to fulfill deep human needs because serving something greater than ourselves creates significant purpose and meaning in life. Georges has contributed musically to various NGO ceremonies worldwide, such as Better World Fund at the Venice & Cannes Film Festivals, Les Enfants du Liban in Monaco under the patronage of Prince Albert of Monaco, Academy Justice for Women International, and Children United Nations. With each note Georges Tomb plays, he ignites hope, inspires greatness, and leaves an indelible mark on world stages across continents. Instagram: georgestomb
Media Contact
Angel Howansky, Angel Howansky PR, 1 310 497-0989, [email protected]
Alex Hodges, Graz Pro, 1 310 756-7705, [email protected]
SOURCE Georges Tomb
Share this article