Award-Winning Connection Alchemist Marc Jarrett Launches 'InFlight Introductions' Service

Traditionally, flying has been one of those rare moments when travellers could disconnect from their digital lives and enjoy a digital detox. Not anymore. Jarrett's new niche service bridges the gap between airborne isolation and meaningful connections, allowing travellers to meet interesting new people when they get to their destination.

HORSHAM, United Kingdom, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a world where connectivity is key, professional networker Jarrett is taking networking to new heights with his innovative service, 'InFlight Introductions.'

Known for running over 500 WhatsApp groups and endorsed by Meta and the US Presidential Service Center, Jarrett is revolutionizing the way we connect with others whilst travelling.

"Connecting people at 35,000 feet is a new niche service of mine," said Jarrett. "Recently, I introduced CEO Sujata Tiwari to realtor Elliot Bogod while she was en route to New York. Two days later, they met for a book-swap breakfast. These are the kinds of connections that can transform a journey into a life-changing opportunity."

The 'InFlight Introductions' service leverages Jarrett's extensive network and expertise in managing digital communities to help travelers meet interesting and relevant individuals at their destination. Whether it's for business, cultural exchange, or simply making new friends, this service ensures that passengers maximize their travel experiences.

Jarrett recently flew to Dubai to collect an award from Nuseir Yassin Founder and CEO of Nas Company with over 60 Million followers across the world. His platform powers Jarrett's https://virtualpowernetworking.com/ virtual networking ecosystem, full of some of the world's leading thought leaders and entrepreneurs.

"Frequent travellers are often time-poor," said Jarrett. "Networking remains an inherent part of the human condition - we are all hardwired to network and grow our tribes. And the chances are good that I already have a WhatsApp group that's relevant as I have most countries and cities covered. WhatsApp really is global."

Media Contact

Marc Jarrett, Emjay Consultancy Ltd, 44 07906786505, [email protected], https://emjayconsultancy.com

SOURCE Marc Jarrett