Award-Winning Documentary Left Behind Launches New Discussion Guide and Free Virtual Screening Series in Partnership with Learning Ally

In recognition of National Reading Month, the award-nominated documentary Left Behind is expanding its national literacy advocacy efforts with the release of a newly updated discussion guide and a free virtual screening initiative supported by Learning Ally following its successful screening at SXSW EDU 2026 and prestigious NAACP Image Awards nomination for Outstanding Documentary Feature.

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In recognition of National Reading Month, the award-nominated documentary Left Behind is expanding its national literacy advocacy efforts with the release of a newly updated discussion guide and a free virtual screening initiative supported by Learning Ally following its successful screening at SXSW EDU 2026 and prestigious NAACP Image Awards nomination for Outstanding Documentary Feature.

Beginning March 13, audiences worldwide can watch Left Behind for free through a virtual screening window hosted on Kinema. The screening initiative, sponsored by Learning Ally, will run March 13 - March 31, providing educators, families and community leaders across the country an opportunity to engage with the film and the urgent issues it raises around literacy access and dyslexia awareness.

The launch will also introduce the Left Behind Discussion Guide, which is available on the film's website and on Kinema. The discussion guide is designed as a resource for educators, parents and community organizations and provides tools and prompts to help facilitate meaningful conversations about dyslexia, literacy equity and the systemic barriers many students with reading differences face in accessing appropriate educational support.

Directed by Emmy Award–winning filmmaker Anna Toomey, Left Behind follows five determined mothers fighting to establish the first public school in New York City dedicated to children with dyslexia while confronting systemic inequities that disproportionately impact students of color and low-income communities. Toomey adds, "When I realized that 20% of the population is dyslexic and a shocking 50% of incarcerated individuals are also dyslexic, I knew this was a story I had to delve into to understand why."

Learning Ally's partnership with the film reflects the nonprofit's 78-year mission to support students with reading differences, including dyslexia, and expand access to literacy resources nationwide. The organization was founded by Ann T. Macdonald, who believed that "education is a right, not a privilege." "Stories like Left Behind remind us that when parents and educators unite around a shared purpose, real change happens," said Howard Bell III, CEO of Learning Ally. "We're honored to bring this story to a national audience and inspire continued action for students who learn differently."

As part of the film's broader community engagement efforts, the screening series will also conclude with a free in-person event on March 31 from 5:00–7:00 PM at the Palo Alto Arts Center. Registration required.

Through partnerships with organizations like Learning Ally and educational resources such as the new discussion guide, Left Behind continues to expand its reach beyond traditional film audiences, helping spark a broader national conversation around literacy access, dyslexia awareness, and the urgent need to ensure all students have the tools they need to succeed.

Free Discussion Guide Here

https://www.leftbehindthefilm.com/resources-1

Free Virtual Screening Link

https://kinema.com/events/Left-Behind-lvda54

Free RSVP for Left Behind - Sponsored by Learning Ally in Palo Alto

https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/019cb553cc7b79ddb067d2d83c93e680

Access to Hi-Res Poster Image

About Left Behind

Left Behind is an award-winning documentary directed by Anna Toomey that follows five determined mothers fighting to establish New York City's first public school designed specifically for children with dyslexia. Praised by CNN's Anderson Cooper as "powerful… inspiring… an urgent call to action to help dyslexic kids," the film shows how the parents' determination and advocacy helped reshape policies in the nation's largest public school system and sparked a broader conversation about literacy equity.

About Learning Ally

Learning Ally is a leading nonprofit education organization that empowers learners with reading differences, including dyslexia, by providing innovative solutions and fostering meaningful partnerships to ensure that students with learning differences reach their full potential. Through audiobooks, professional learning, and community support, Learning Ally impacts millions of students nationwide.

Press Contact

Peter Larsen

InSync Communications

[email protected]

Media Contact

Peter Larsen, InSync Communications, 1 3103076811, [email protected], leftbehindthefilm.com

SOURCE Left Behind