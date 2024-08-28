Award Winning Emmett Till & Mamie Till-Mobley Experience Finds A Permanent Home at Emmett Till Interpretive Center

This exhibit stands as a testament to the enduring power of truth and remembrance. We are honored to continue sharing Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley's story with communities across the country. Post this

Awards:

The exhibit has been collecting a series of awards recognizing its ability to tell the hard truth of our nation's past in a way that is approachable for everyone, including children and their families.

1. AASLH award #1 - American Association for State and Local History awarded History in Progress Award. It is a special recognition for winners that are particularly inspiring and creative and is only given to 5 percent or fewer of the total Award of Excellence awardees per year.

2. AASLH award #2 – The Children's Museum also received the 2024 Award of Excellence by the Leadership in History awards committee. It is the nation's most prestigious competition for recognition of achievement in state and local history.

3. TREX award - 2024 TREX Traveling Exhibition Award for Best Interpretation of a Topic. These awards are peer-nominated and peer-awarded—culminating in a wonderful reflection of the trends, innovation, experiences and meaningful topics presented across a wide array of museums and organizations.

4. PRSA Pinnacle award – In 2023, the Public Relations Society of America awarded the Public Relations and Marketing Team of The Children's Museum with its top honor - Best of Show Project Category for all the work done to share the Emmett Till story.

The Emmett Till Interpretive Center will continue to tour the award-winning traveling exhibit across the country. In addition, a permanent version of the exhibition is now on display at the Emmett Till Interpretive Center and can be seen when visiting the Tallahatchie County Courthouse, one of three sites associated with the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument.

The work of the Emmett Till Interpretive Center, Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley Institute and The Children's Museum of Indianapolis will help continue Mamie's fight for social justice and ensure that Emmett's story is never forgotten.

"We are grateful for this gift from The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, and for our partnership that helped bring this compelling exhibit into being," said Patrick Weems, Executive Director of the Emmett Till Interpretive Center. "This exhibit stands as a testament to the enduring power of truth and remembrance. We are honored to continue sharing Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley's story with communities across the country."

"Seeing the exhibit become part of the Emmett Till Interpretive Center is a moment of fulfillment for us. We hope it continues to inspire courage and advocacy for justice," said Robin Hurdle, President of the Maddox Foundation. The Maddox Foundation, based in Hernando, MS, was one of the lead funders of the development of the exhibit.

"This exhibit has traveled the nation, telling the harrowing and courageous story of Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley," said Jennifer Pace Robinson, president and CEO, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. "By permanently placing it near the site where Emmett's tragedy began, we ensure that his story continues to inspire and educate generations to come. We strongly believe the Emmett Till Interpretive Center, dedicated to confronting the brutal truth of Emmett's murder, is the rightful home for this powerful exhibit, which tells the story of a family and their enduring fight against racial injustice."

Partners:

The traveling exhibit created by the Till family, Emmett Till & Mamie Till-Mobley Institute, Emmett Till Interpretive Center, and The Children's Museum of Indianapolis has traveled to 9 cities over the last two years. The Emmett Till Interpretive Center plans to continue touring the exhibit across the nation and a new, permanent version is now on display steps away from where the trial for his murder took place in the Second District Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Sumner, MS.

RECENT CHANGE

Learn more about Emmett Till Historic Landmarks as part of the Civil Rights Trail and historic sites as well as learn more about the traveling exhibit at this website: https://emmetttillexhibit.org

After 100 years and 200 failed attempts, a bill named the Emmett Till Antilynching Act was finally passed in March 2022. It criminalizes lynching and makes it punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Exhibit developers hope visitors will feel empowered to stand up against racial violence and to make a difference in their own communities.

This project was made possible in part by The National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy demands wisdom, the Maddox Foundation in Hernando, MS, The Institute for Museum and Library Services [MH-249226-OMS-21], and The Historic Preservation Fund administered by the National Park Service, Department of the Interior [15.904].

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is proud to partner with Riley Children's Health, Old National Bank, Ice Miller LLP and the Heritage Group.

About the Emmett Till Interpretive Center

The Emmett Till Interpretive Center was formed to confront the brutal truth of the 1955 murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till in the Mississippi Delta and to seek justice for the Till family and Delta community. The Center aims to tell the story of Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, as an act of restorative justice to create the conditions necessary to begin the process of racial healing in Mississippi and across the nation.

About The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

We ignite joy, wonder and curiosity by creating powerful learning experiences for children and adults. For more information about The Children's Museum, visit http://www.childrensmuseum.org and follow us on social media @childrensmuseum.

