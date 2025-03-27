Award-Winning Filmmaker Sonia Lowman Begins Production on Scripted Series #blessed and Two New Films Under Rakhma Productions

With #blessed, I want to challenge the way we think about influence, faith, and the curated personas we create online. It's a deeply personal story that reflects the contradictions of our times, including where people seek enlightenment through the same platforms that thrive on superficiality. Post this

"With #blessed, I want to challenge the way we think about influence, faith, and the curated personas we create online," said Sonia Lowman, founder of Rakhma Productions. "It's a deeply personal story that reflects the contradictions of our times, including where people seek enlightenment through the same platforms that thrive on superficiality."

Lowman is widely recognized for her award-winning documentary Black Boys, executive produced by Malcolm Jenkins, which examined race, education, and identity in America. The film's powerful storytelling and social impact solidified her reputation as a filmmaker dedicated to elevating underrepresented voices and sparking necessary conversations. Now, she is expanding into scripted series and feature films as a way to further demonstrate her narrative vision and directorial range, bringing complex, thought-provoking stories to new formats and audiences.

In addition to #blessed, Rakhma Productions is also developing the feature films An Inconvenient Woman and Mad Woman, details of which are available on the company's website, RakhmaProductions.com.

For updates on #blessed and Rakhma Productions' upcoming projects, visit RakhmaProductions.com or follow the latest news on social media. More information about the filmmaker can be found at SoniaLowman.com

