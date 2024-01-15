Award-winning Harth Builders Announces "Renovation Radio" Podcast

Drawing from their own life experiences, "Renovation Radio" hosts Mike Bowman and Denise Sabia share honest advice about renovations, along with their own funny life experiences of things that didn't go exactly as planned. Post this

On the podcast, Mike and Denise will discuss a myriad of topics that surround the subject of design, build and remodels with guest appearances with business owners, local tradesmen, homeowners and friends to help discuss the nuts and bolts of home projects. They perfectly complement each other and don't get their feelings hurt too easily and understand that having the perfect home doesn't mean everything is perfect.

Audiences will surely be entertained as they gain design and construction insight and advice and most importantly, learn how to avoid renovation disasters.

Links to Podcast: https://linktr.ee/renovation.radio

About Mike Bowman

Mike is a father, devoted husband, and the guy who "gets it done." The go-to fella you can call in the middle of the night when you have a home emergency. Mike's dry sense of humor will have you snorting out loud.

About Denise Sabia

Denise is a solo parent of three hell raising teenagers and slowly losing her mind. Denise uses the scrabble game in her head to spit out spectacular solutions, designs, and humorous antidotes. Her drive and devotion are why"Renovation Radio" is out of our heads and into yours.

About Harth Builders

At Harth Builders, our mission is to make your home your favorite place to be. That is why every project we design and build incorporates each client's own ideas, personalities and dreams. It is the crucial difference between creating a house and "a home with a heart." And it is the foundation on which our company continues to build its reputation.

Harth Builders is a second-generation home design, build and remodeling firm based on craftmanship and family history. Harth has an award-winning reputation, expertise, and acute attention to detail to carefully interpret each and every customer's unique vision to make their ideal home renovation come to life.

For more information on "Renovation Radio" and/or Harth Builders:

Media Contact

Denise Sabia, Harth Builders, 1 2158966076, [email protected], harthbuilders.com

SOURCE Harth Builders