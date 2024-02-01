Award Winning Hinny Hard Seltzer Now Available Across Pennsylvania

Hinny Hard Seltzer, a trailblazer in the beverage industry, is delighted to announce that its award-winning seltzers are now accessible across the state of Pennsylvania. This milestone expansion is a testament to the brand's growing popularity and commitment to providing consumers with a premium and refreshing beverage

CLYDE, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hinny Hard Seltzer, a trailblazer in the beverage industry, is delighted to announce that its award-winning seltzers are now accessible across the state of Pennsylvania. This milestone expansion is a testament to the brand's growing popularity and commitment to providing consumers with a premium and refreshing beverage.

Hinny Hard Seltzer has quickly gained recognition for its refreshing taste, unique flavors, and commitment to quality. The brand's dedication to crafting a select hard seltzer experience has earned its prestigious awards such as Best Hard Seltzer, and it has become a favorite among those seeking a delightful and distinctive beverage.

"We are excited to announce the availability of Hinny Hard Seltzer in Pennsylvania," said Tim Nickels, Owner of Hinny Hard Seltzer. "This expansion is a testament to our commitment to providing consumers with high-quality, innovative beverages. We believe that the partnership with E.H Kleckner Distributing will play a crucial role in making Hinny Hard Seltzer a household name across the state."

Hinny Hard Seltzer is celebrated for its diverse flavor profile, appealing to a wide range of tastes. Crafted with superior ingredients, the beverage promises a crisp and refreshing experience that has captivated consumers and industry experts alike.

As part of this expansion, Hinny Hard Seltzer is now available in various retail locations across Pennsylvania. Consumers can look forward to discovering their favorite flavors at local stores and establishments. For more information on Hinny Hard Seltzer and to find a retailer near you, visit hinnyhardseltzer.com.

About Hinny Hard Seltzer: Formally established in 2021 in Clyde, NY, Hinny Hard Seltzer is a Veteran-Owned business dedicated to producing high-quality seltzers in bold and distinct flavors. For information regarding sales, distribution, contact Tim Nickels, [email protected]

Media Contact

Carrie Tschetter, Archer ATR, 1 585-261-4805, [email protected], archeratr.com

SOURCE Hinny Hard Seltzer