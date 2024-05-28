Award-Winning Hinny Hard Seltzer Now Available at Shangy's Wholesale Across Pennsylvania

Hinny Hard Seltzer, a craft-made hard seltzer brand from upstate New York, is excited to announce that its entire flavor range is now available at Shangy's Wholesale, a highly respected distributor in Emmaus, Pennsylvania. This partnership with Shangy's, known for its exceptional selection, marks a significant milestone in Hinny Hard Seltzer's expansion across Pennsylvania.

ALBANY, N.Y., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hinny Hard Seltzer, a craft-made hard seltzer brand from upstate New York, is excited to announce that its entire flavor range is now available at Shangy's Wholesale, a highly respected distributor in Emmaus, Pennsylvania. This partnership with Shangy's, known for its exceptional selection, marks a significant milestone in Hinny Hard Seltzer's expansion across Pennsylvania.

Shangy's, a family-owned and operated beer wholesaler with its flagship location in Emmaus, PA, has been the leading specialty beer wholesaler in Pennsylvania since 1980. Serving thousands of retailers across 20 counties in Eastern Pennsylvania, Shangy's is celebrated for its vast selection of craft beers, imports, and specialty beverages. Shangy's has been providing an unmatched selection and exceptional customer service to beer enthusiasts.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Shangy's," said Tim Nickels, Owner of Hinny Hard Seltzer. "Their reputation for excellence and their deep connection with the community make them an ideal partner for us. We look forward to bringing our award-winning flavors to their shelves and reaching more customers throughout Pennsylvania."

Hinny Hard Seltzer has quickly become a favorite among consumers looking for a refreshing, and unexpected seltzer. Crafted with natural ingredients and boasting a range of vibrant flavors, Hinny has carved out a significant niche in the competitive hard seltzer market. This expansion into Shangy's extensive distribution network signifies a major step forward in making Hinny a household name across the state.

Nima Hadian, President of Shangy's, expressed immense excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are always on the lookout for innovative and high-quality beverages to offer our customers, and Hinny Hard Seltzer fits perfectly within our offerings. Their commitment to quality and flavor aligns with our mission to provide the best selection of beverages in Pennsylvania. We're confident that our customers will love Hinny's offerings as much as we do."

Keep an eye out for Hinny Hard Seltzer at your local Shangy's. For more information on Hinny and other retail locations to purchase, please visit www.hinnyhardseltzer.com/locator.

About Shangy's Wholesale

Shangy's, known as "The Beer Superstore," is a premier beer distributor based in Emmaus, PA. A family-owned and operated business, Shangy's has been the leading specialty beer wholesaler in Pennsylvania since 1980, servicing thousands of retailers across 20 counties in Eastern PA. With an extensive selection of over 4,000 beers from around the world, Shangy's boasts a retail division with direct-to-consumer showrooms, nationally acclaimed as the best beer retail stores in the U.S.

About Hinny Hard Seltzer

Formally established in 2021 in Clyde, NY, Hinny Hard Seltzer is a Veteran-Owned business dedicated to producing high-quality seltzers in bold and distinct flavors. For information regarding sales, distribution, contact Tim Nickels, [email protected].

Media Contact

Rachael Gochenaur, Archer ATR, 1 5858570369, [email protected], www.archeratr.com

SOURCE Archer ATR