Award-Winning Horror Novelist Brian James Gage Unveils His Debut AI-Assisted Graphic Novel Series: The Nosferatu Conspiracy

Originally known for his horror novels, Gage garnered an audience with his self-released novel The Sleepwalker, the first installment of The Nosferatu Conspiracy trilogy, which exposed the historical cover-up of Rasputin's paranormal coup d'etat, when the tsar's infamous advisor summoned ancient vampires that destroyed Saint Petersburg and the Romanov Dynasty in 1916. The Sleepwalker hit Amazon Kindle in March 2020 and went on to sell 20,000 copies exclusively on the Amazon platform. Subsequently, the novel won eight prestigious Best Horror awards, including Best Paranormal Thriller at the 2023 NYC Big Book Awards, Best Horror Novel in the 2021 Independent Press Awards, and the silver medal at the 2021 Benjamin Franklin Awards for Best Horror Novel.

Following the success of The Sleepwalker, Gage's second novel, The Sommelier, revealed Kaiser Wilhelm's true, supernatural motivations for entering World War I. The book earned multiple starred reviews and four Best Horror nods, including the coveted title of Best Horror Novel at the 2023 Independent Press Awards. The epic finale to the trilogy, The Last Seraph, will be released in late 2024.

A Transition to Graphic Novel Serialization with the use of AI

Brian James Gage is reimagining his haunting trilogy into an ambitious graphic novel serialization that will span an estimated thirty volumes upon completion. Gage will serve as both author and artist for the entire graphic novel series with the use of AI text-to image tools and Adobe Photoshop.

Introducing Volume One: Lady of the Loch

The journey begins on October 4, 2023, with the release of The Nosferatu Conspiracy volume one: Lady of the Loch. In this graphic rendition of the first three chapters of The Sleepwalker, a mysterious young woman with amnesia pulled from a legendary lake in the Carpathian Mountains is discovered to be Princess Alix of Hesse, future empress of Russia; and Russian aristocrats prepare to welcome a vampiric messiah who will depose Tsar Nicholas and unleash darkness across Europe. Readers will be drawn into a macabre and enthralling narrative, eerily illustrated by Gage's AI-generated artwork.

Early Praise for The Nosferatu Conspiracy Volume One, Lady of the Loch:

"...Bewitching...a visually compelling graphic debut that's beautifully executed..."—Book Viral Reviews, Golden Quill Spotlight.

"Brilliant...masterfully crafted…a vibrant edge over others in its category...Readers will love the artwork and suspense."—Readers' Favorite Reviews

About Brian James Gage

Brian James Gage is an award-winning author known for his action-based horror novels and punchy storytelling. In addition to writing, Gage is an aspiring classical pianist studying at the French Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles.

