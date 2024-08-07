Award-Winning Investment Advisory Firm One Day In July Opens in Rutland, Vermont

One Day In July is excited to announce the opening of its doors in Rutland, Vermont, broadening its footprint alongside existing locations in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania.

RUTLAND, Vt., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One Day In July provides personalized investment management and fiduciary financial advice to clients throughout Vermont and across the country. The new One Day In July office located at 734 East US Route 4 will help One Day In July advisors better service clients in Rutland and the surrounding areas.

Carrie McDonnell, a One Day In July advisor working in the Rutland office, said, "I am delighted to offer individuals, families, and institutions our investment services and become part of the Rutland business community."

The expansion follows recent accolades for the firm, including recognition by USA Today as one of the top 30 financial advisory firms in the nation in their 2024 rankings. In addition, on April 11, 2024, Vermont Business Magazine recognized One Day In July as the best financial planning and investment firm in Vermont in their 2024 Best of Business Awards.

One Day In July founder, Dan Cunningham, said, "One Day In July is on a mission to raise the bar for investment management in Vermont and across the country. Our goal is to improve portfolio performance while lowering investment fees."

Visit www.onedayinjuly.com to learn more and to connect with a local financial advisor.

Winners of Vermont Business Magazine's BOB Awards were determined by a survey of VT Business Magazine readers conducted from 1.1.24 – 3.1.24. The rankings for US Today's list titled "Best Financial Advisory Firms 2024" were determined based on recommendations from clients and peers, and a firm's growth of assets under management (AUM) in both the short-term (1-year) and long-term (5-years). The list was published 4.23.24. One Day In July (ODIJ) paid a fee to Statista Inc. to license the use of the award in marketing materials. ODIJ did not pay to be considered for either award.

Media Contact

Caroline Kessler, One Day In July, 1 8025038280, [email protected], https://www.onedayinjuly.com/

SOURCE One Day In July