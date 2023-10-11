Award-Winning Investment Firm One Day In July Opens Office on Henry St. in Saratoga Springs, NY

One Day In July is a fee-only fiduciary financial advisory firm offering investment solutions for both individual and institutional clients.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One Day In July was recently ranked among the top 30 fastest growing registered investment advisory firms (RIAs) in the nation in a study published by SmartAsset on September 6, 2023. Firms were ranked based on changes in client account totals and assets under management (AUM) between 2020 and 2023.

One Day In July invests using low-cost, tax-efficient index fund investments. Michael van Eyck, a financial advisor in the Saratoga Springs office, said he believes "A sound investment strategy meets your objectives and adapts as your life changes." Michael continued, "With a consistent strategy and proper oversight, investing in your future will create a sense of comfort while growing wealth."

Michael van Eyck, like all One Day In July financial advisors, is a fiduciary on all accounts, for all clients. This means he is legally and ethically obligated to always put your interests ahead of his own. Read more from Michael about the importance of being a fiduciary here: "How Fiduciary Financial Advisors Help in Uncertain Markets."

Michael is available to work with individual and institutional clients on everything from IRAs and brokerage accounts to pensions, inheritances, and endowments.

Set up a free consultation with Michael to see if working with One Day In July could help improve and simplify your financial future.

Source: SmartAsset

"100 Fastest Growing RIAs: These Financial Advisor Firms Pull Ahead in 2023"

Firms were only included in the SmartAsset study if they had at least $500 million in AUM, had no regulatory disclosures related to disciplinary action, and offered financial planning services. One Day In July LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. One Day In July LLC does not guarantee actual returns or losses. This content is for educational purposes only and is not investment advice. Individual circumstances may vary.

