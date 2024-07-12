Award-winning Journalist and Author Christal Jordan Jennings joins Lenox & Parker as Editor-in-Chief

"Our headlines and features don't mimic what is seen on gossip blogs. Lenox & Parker is an ode to a time when Black culture was more a salacious piece of celebrity gossip. We believe our readers want and deserve to see unapologetic Black excellence," says Lenox & Parker publisher, Victor Flavius. Post this

Lenox & Parker's missin includes the five tenents, food & tavel, humanity, culture, lifestyle & music. Publisher Victor Flavius says he created the platform to ensure Black history continues to be celebrated in real time. He says adding Jordan was a move in the right direction for the platform. "We are happy to welcome our newest Editor-in-Chief, Christal Jordan Jennings. With her impressive background as an author and publicist, Christal brings a wealth of experience and creativity to our team. We are excited to see her vision and leadership shape the future of our magazine, inspiring our readers and setting new standards of excellence in every edition. Here's to an exciting new chapter under her exceptional leadership," Flavius says.

Jordan's experience and commitment to integrity are reasons he was convinced she was the right candidate for the magazine. "We're not chasing pop culture, we're celebrating Black culture in its entirety," he explains. "Our headlines and features don't mimic what is seen on gossip blogs. Lenox & Parker is an ode to a time when Black culture was more a salacious piece of celebrity gossip. We believe our readers want and deserve to see unapologetic Black excellence."

Flavius says Jennings is a needed addition to the magazine's future success. "Christal has a love for Black literature and our community as a whole. She has freelanced for us over the last few years and with us moving into a more competitive space, we are happy to have her bring her expertise and passion Lenox & Parker. We believe her authenticity and passion for highlighting Black culture is the voice we need for Editor-in-Chief," Flavius says.

Jennings officially steps into her new role on Monday, July 22nd. "I've been able to work with some great publicist, agencies, specifically entertainment multicultural departments over the last ten years. I look forward to continuing to work with the people I've built these relationships with to continue sharing our stories. I believe this role will allow me to share, celebrate, educate and inform at a higher level. The goal is to carve out a place in today's Black media space that resonates with a Black Renaissance, titled, Lenox & Parker," Jordan shares.

