Award-Winning Journalist Linda Villarosa Discussed Link Between Health and Racism at Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg

"Linda Villarosa's work shines a light on the critical intersection of health and racism, making clear the toll racism takes on people's health and the health of our community," shared Foundation President and CEO Dr. Kanika Tomalin. Post this

Tuesday's event with Villarosa explored the critical connection between health and systemic racism, shedding light on how entrenched structural biases in healthcare and society that continue to harm Black Americans. Her talk also offered a unique opportunity to learn from and engage with a national expert about the deep-rooted challenges that continue to affect public health and the lives of Black Americans.

"The easiest way to say it is Black Americans live sicker and die quicker than anyone else, from the beginning of life to the end," Villarosa shared in her talk at the Foundation. "There are three reasons. One, battling discrimination in society harms Black people and creates a kind of premature aging that leads to poorer health outcomes, and it often shows up in birth. The second is centuries of sanctioned discrimination has made Black communities less healthy and less healthful. Finally, racism and discrimination in the medical system itself harms Black people."

Nationally and locally, data confirms that a Black woman with a college degree is more likely to die in childbirth than a white woman with less than a high school diploma. Studies have also shown that a high-income Black woman and a poor white woman have the same mortality rates the first year after childbirth.

Drawing from years of research and reporting, Villarosa addressed in her talk a range of issues, including:

Outdated medical assumptions about Black bodies

Environmental racism and its impact on health

Disparities in medical treatment and outcomes for Black patients

The cumulative health effects of experiencing racism throughout a lifetime

"Linda Villarosa's work shines a light on the critical intersection of health and racism, making clear the toll racism takes on people's health and the health of our community," Tomalin shared. "We're so grateful to be able to host learning opportunities and conversations like these for our community. We're hopeful the dialogue we shared can spark deeper engagement, conversation, and change."

Linda Villarosa has long been a leading voice in health journalism, with her work focusing on the intersection of health and race. As a former executive editor of Essence magazine and a recipient of numerous prestigious awards from organizations including The American Medical Writers' Association and The Arthur Ashe Institute, Villarosa brings a wealth of experience and perspective. Her book Under the Skin was named one of the best books of 2022 by six major publications, including NPR and The Washington Post, and was honored as one of the top 10 books of 2022 by The New York Times.

For more information, please contact Barbara Green at 727-865-4650 or [email protected].

Photos from the event can be found here.

About the Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg

The Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg is a private foundation formed in 2013 following the sale of the nonprofit Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. It is the steward of an endowment to support health equity in Pinellas County. The Foundation envisions a community in which good health enables all people to thrive; it works to advance racially equitable health outcomes by improving the systems and conditions that shape them. In 2019, it opened its Center for Health Equity to invite people to learn, connect, and create together in order to advance racial equity and transform our communities. To learn more, visit https://healthystpete.foundation/

Media Contact

Danielle Weitlauf, Tucker/Hall, 7276868565, [email protected], tuckerhall.com

Barbara Green, Foundation for a Healthy St Petersburg, 727-440-7963, [email protected], https://healthystpete.foundation/

SOURCE Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg