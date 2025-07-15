Award-Winning Journalist Sheds Light on the Mystery of Spiritual Experience and Mental Health

"I strive to break the silence and stigma that often surrounds these experiences." Monet said, "Faith and mental health are not mutually exclusive; sometimes, they're part of the same journey." Post this

Readers will follow Monet on a wilderness journey that sheds light on the unseen war between good and evil while severely testing her faith and sanity. From historical accounts, theological reflection, and research on schizophrenia, the seasoned journalist reveals how and why divine and demonic forces may intercede in a person's life, the joy and suffering such experiences bring, what spiritual voices say, and the importance of finding coping mechanisms.

"Confrontations with good and evil spirits reveal the power and complexity of the spiritual realm, stirring a host of questions ready to be answered," Monet said. "My memoir explores the link between spiritual and mental health, showing an authentic perspective."

In addition, the book draws upon the writings of saints, mystics, and artists who share similar experiences as Monet. These writings may open conversations about the mind's fragile thresholds and how religious experience has been misunderstood in the context of mental health.

By sharing her story along with cultural and psychological insights, Monet helps readers understand the importance of examining the spiritual lives of those diagnosed with mental illness. She breaks the silence surrounding faith, fear, love, and the powerful impact of spiritual entities on the human mind.

"I strive to break the silence and stigma that often surrounds these experiences." Monet said, "Faith and mental health are not mutually exclusive; sometimes, they're part of the same journey."

"Faith in the Inferno: The Development of a Baby Boomer's Spiritual Consciousness"

By Elise Monet

ISBN: 9798385031504 (softcover); 9798385031511 (hardcover); 9798385031528 (electronic)

Available at Author Website, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Elise Monet is an award-winning journalist, a baby boomer, and a parent. Her extensive writing career was during decades when objective reporting was de rigueur. A passion for accuracy in reporting facts is conveyed in Monet's memoir with precise descriptions of extraordinary spiritual encounters. The author's professional career includes two decades as a staff newspaper reporter and additional years writing as a columnist, editor, blogger, publications manager, and chapter contributor for nonfiction books. Monet graduated from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor where she earned English and Journalism degrees. She has won writing awards from United Press International, Michigan Press Association, and various community and public organizations. To learn more, please visit https://www.faithintheinferno.com/the-author/.

