Award-Winning Landscape Designer Alistair Hutton Launches Visionary Indoor-Outdoor Oasis Project for Gold Coast Apartments

GOLD COAST, Australia, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acclaimed landscape designer Alistair Hutton of Plant Earth Landscape Designs is set to transform apartment living on the Gold Coast with his latest visionary project—creating bespoke indoor and outdoor oasis-style gardens that bring nature into high-rise homes like never before.

With a career defined by innovation and sustainability, Alistair Hutton—known for his intuitive design style and botanical expertise—is leading the charge in urban green living, helping residents reconnect with nature even in the heart of the city.

"At Plant Earth, we believe nature shouldn't stop at the front door," says Alistair. "Our new apartment-focused designs integrate indoor plants, vertical gardens, and patio spaces to create a seamless, calming connection between the indoors and outdoors."

The Benefits of Indoor Plant Life

Alistair's new indoor-outdoor oasis concept offers more than just aesthetic appeal. Research shows that indoor plants improve air quality, reduce stress, boost mood, and can even enhance productivity. With tailored plant selections, low-maintenance systems, and climate-conscious designs, each installation is crafted to thrive in Gold Coast conditions.

The Project in Focus

This innovative project includes:

Custom indoor plant layouts to suit lighting, space, and lifestyle needs

Compact patio garden transformations for balconies and rooftop spaces

Integrated watering systems and sustainable materials

Designs that promote wellness, privacy, and natural flow

Perfect for apartments of all sizes, the Plant Earth team brings together horticulture and design to deliver lush, functional sanctuaries that breathe new life into concrete living.

About Alistair Hutton & Plant Earth

A leader in the Australian landscaping industry, Alistair Hutton has won accolades for his environmentally sensitive, visually striking designs. Through Plant Earth Landscape Designs, he continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in small-space gardening.

To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit Indoor & Outdoor Oasis Design for Apartments | Gold Coast Landscape Designer or contact Alistair directly at [email protected].

