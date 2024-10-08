Award-Winning Latina entrepreneur Jacqueline S. Ruiz Donates $5,000 to Kansas Aviation Museum to Create Latinas in Aviation Second Permanent Exhibit

"For me, I was so inspired when I came in February. I came back because I was so inspired by the beautiful collaboration of the community, government, nonprofit and educational sectors and others involved in this endeavor." Post this

This February, Ruiz presented a keynote address and book signing at the Kansas Aviation Museum and saw the passion of the staff and others in educate visitors of the men and women whose contributions give flight to the spirit of aviation. Ruiz returned to the museum with three "Latinas in Aviation Vol. IV" contributing authors Lourdes Gonzalez, Hilda Cortes and Maria Jose Montero Cordero and met with guests during a book signing.

"For me, I was so inspired when I came in February," said Ruiz. "I came back because I was so inspired by the beautiful collaboration of the community, government, nonprofit and educational sectors and others involved in this endeavor. The museum is unlike any other place that I've seen in the United States in all my travels."

After the museum event, the women shared their inspirational stories working in the aviation field with a class of Southeast High School students. Then, Ruiz and the authors connected with local leaders at a Wichita Hispanic Chamber of Commerce-sponsored business event.

The exciting daylong tour ended when Kansas Aviation Museum Director Ben Sauceda extended a personal invitation to the group to enjoy the museum's candlelight concert featuring the music of The Beatles. As a token of appreciation, Sauceda also presented Ruiz and the authors "challenge coins" to remind them how dreams take flight.

He is excited his institution will be the new home of the second Latinas in Aviation exhibit.

"The addition of this space within a newly renovated Women of Aviation exhibit will serve as an inspiration to thousands of young women to see what they can achieve," he said. "We are grateful to Latinas in Aviation for their donation of $5,000 to begin the renovation of this project. The public can support this project by visiting https://kansasaviationmuseum.org/support/women-of-aviation."

About Latinas in Aviation:

Created by Jacqueline S. Ruiz, Latinas in Aviation is a celebration of the rarest women in the industry, told through stories of their triumphs, their falls, and their most crowning achievements. Hear from retired veterans as well as new graduates, pilots as well as aviation administrators, military, and civilians, all with a unique passion for aviation and its impact on our world. Each author inspires, entertains, and sets the stage for the next generation of Latinas who look to the sky with a dream. For more information, visit https://www.latinasinaviation.org/.

About Jacqueline S. Ruiz:

Jacqueline Ruiz is a visionary social entrepreneur who has created an enterprise of inspiration. With more than 20 years of experience in the marketing and Public Relations industry, she has created two successful award-winning companies, established two nonprofit organizations, published 36 books, the largest collection of Latina stories in a book anthology series in the world, and held events in four continents. She has received over 30 awards for her contributions and business acumen. She represents the 1.6% of women entrepreneurs with over seven figures in the United States. Jacqueline is one of the few Latina sports airplane pilots in the United States and recently collaborated with College Park Aviation Museum to create the historic first-ever exhibit in the world to honor Latinas in Aviation. For more information, visit https://jackiecamacho.com/.

